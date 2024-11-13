WSU’s class of 2025 grows to 22 members with commitment from CB Gaylon McNeal Jr.

PULLMAN – Washington State football’s class of 2025 is coming together.

The Cougars’ latest commitment comes from cornerback Gaylon McNeal Jr., who shared his decision on Wednesday afternoon, becoming the 22nd member of the Cougars’ class of 2025. McNeal, a native of Fort Worth, Texas, is WSU’s sixth commit in November .

McNeal, who took his visit to WSU last weekend, turned down offers from Tulsa, UMass, Miami (Ohio), Old Dominion and a handful of others to become a Cougar. Without a star rating on 247 Sports, McNeal also plays wide receiver at North Crawley High, perhaps giving himself a bit of versatility at the college level.

McNeal is the seventh secondary player in WSU’s class of 2025.

Other November commitments have come from former Wake Forest commit Jack Foley, offensive linemen Turner Bertrand, Aidan Martin and Liam Vaughan, and linebacker AJ Tuitele. Without many offensive linemen in the fold earlier in the cycle, the Cougars’ additions up front appear to be important developments.

Here is a bit more about each of WSU’s recent commitments in November:

Turner Bertrand, three-star OL

Bertrand, from Kearney, Nebraska, announced his commitment to WSU last Thursday. Also without a star rating on 247, the 6-foot-6 Bertrand held offers from local schools Nebraska Kearney, Missouri Western State and Minnesota State Mankato, taking his visit on Nov. 1.

Aidan Martin, three-star OL

Martin, a 6-5, 255-pound prospect, turned down offers from Oregon State and Wyoming to come to WSU. A Denver native, Martin flipped from Wyoming to become a Cougar. He announced his pledge on Tuesday, about two weeks after taking his official visit to Pullman on Oct. 18.

AJ Tuitele, three-star LB

Coveted by Arizona, Tuitele announced his commitment to WSU on Nov. 6, turning down offers from UA, New Mexico, New Mexico State and three other FCS programs. A Las Vegas native, Tuitele stands 6-3. He has 143 tackles (36 for loss) this season at Mojave High.

Jack Foley, three-star WR

Foley flipped from the ACC’s Wake Forest, announcing his commitment on Monday.

Liam Vaughan, three-star OL

Vaughan, a Michigan native, announced his pledge on Nov. 3.