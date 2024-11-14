Kanye West sued for subjecting ex-employee to antisemitism, sex acts during meetings

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Kanye West has been slapped with yet another lawsuit from an ex-employee, this time for allegedly subjecting him to “antisemitic tirades” and sex acts during meetings.

Murphy Aficionado says the hip-hop superstar – who legally changed his name to Ye – hired him as a project manager in 2022. Aficionado is suing Ye for discrimination, harassment, retaliation and failure to pay wages after he was fired last year.

In the lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the plaintiff accuses Ye of asking him to meet him in a suite at a Beverly Hills hotel, where he says Ye abruptly went to another room to have sex with then-girlfriend Bianca Censori.

Aficionado claims Ye told him to “wait right here” and “do NOT leave,” essentially forcing him to listen to the sexual encounter.

Roughly 10 minutes later, Aficionado says Ye casually emerged from the room donning a T-shirt emblazoned with a swastika. He claims the rapper then sat him down and showed him nude photos of ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Elsewhere in the legal filing, Aficionado alleges Ye went on antisemitic tirades on a daily basis: “Often, these outbursts involved how Jews controlled the Kardashians. Other times, Ye recounted how Jews were going after him and his money. Those very same days, Ye would incessantly yell at his staff, including Aficionado.”

According to the suit, Aficionado feared “retaliation by one of the most famous, powerful, and erratic artists in the world.”

Attorney Will Reed, who represents the plaintiff, said in a statement to the Daily News that the legal claims are “in line with what the public has grown to expect from Ye. … His vitriol, hate, and antisemitism continues, as does his complete and utter disrespect for the women around him.”

“By filing this lawsuit, we aim to vindicate our client’s rights and force Ye to learn that this conduct has no place our society,” Reed said. “We very much look forward to Mr. Aficionado’s day in court.”

Thursday’s lawsuit is just the latest in mounting legal issues Ye is facing from ex-employees.

In June, former personal assistant Lauren Pisciotta sued Ye for alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

In April, Trevor Phillips – who once worked at Ye’s California-based Donda Academy – claimed in a suit the “Black Skinhead” rapper compared himself to Adolf Hitler, wanted to shave the heads of students and lock them in cages, and mistreated Black people at the unaccredited school.

Reps for the 24-time Grammy Award winner have not commented on the lawsuits.