At least one dead, 14 injured in Houston shooting

By Ali Watkins New York Times

At least one person was killed and multiple others were in critical condition Sunday after gunfire erupted at a family barbecue in Houston, police said.

Officers received calls reporting a shooting just before 1 a.m. local time on Cherryhill Avenue, in the southeastern part of the city, said Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu of the Houston Police Department.

The officers arrived minutes later to find ongoing gunfire and multiple victims, who were relocated to a nearby Jack in the Box restaurant to be assessed and transported to hospitals.

The shooting began after midnight when an “uninvited guest” arrived at the family gathering, Cantu said at a news conference early Sunday. After being asked to leave, the uninvited person began shooting and residents returned fire, she said.

“The person that did this was uninvited, was asked to leave, and he began the incident of gunfire,” Cantu said.

At least 14 people were injured alongside the fatality, police said. Several of those hurt were in critical condition and undergoing surgery, Cantu added.

The police had not yet apprehended a suspect and declined to identify one. Multiple people were detained “for information,” Cantu said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.