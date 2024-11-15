Tropical Storm Sara forecast to fall apart over land, while remnant low could make way to Florida

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tropical Storm Sara is forecast to slog its way into Central America this weekend but lose organization before its remnants make their way into the Gulf of Mexico and get sucked back to the east toward Florida next week.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 4 a.m. advisory, Sara was located about 65 miles east-southeast of Isla Guanaja, Honduras and 230 miles east-southeast of Belize City moving west at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out 105 miles.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the entire northern coast and the Bay Islands of Honduras, and the northern coast of Guatemala from the Honduras/Guatemala border west to Puerto Barrios. A tropical storm watch is in place for the Belize coast from Placencia north to Belize City.

“On the forecast track, the center of Sara will continue to move close to the northern coast of Honduras through early Saturday, thenapproach the coast of Belize early Sunday,” forecasters said. “Some slight strengthening is possible during the next couple of dayswhen the center of Sara moves over water to the north of Honduras.”

The slow storm is forecast to drop as much as 30 inches of rain over parts of northern Honduras, and as much as 15 inches over the rest of Honduras, Belize, El Salvador, eastern Guatemala, western Nicaragua and the Mexican State of Quintana Roo, with the threat of flash flooding and mudslides.

It’s no longer expected to keep tropical system status as it moves over land, so the NHC’s forecast doesn’t extend beyond Monday.

Long-term weather models still project the remnant low pressure system to be steered back to the east through the Gulf of Mexico afterward.

Whatever is left over could be affecting Florida by Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne forecasts increased rain chances midweek before a cold front pushes through the area.

“Environmental conditions still look to remain unfavorable for any tropical redevelopment with Saras remnants over the Gulf, which latest model guidance continues to support,” said NWS meteorologist Derrick Weitlich. “However, as the deeper moisture left over from this system shifts toward Florida ahead of an approaching cold front, rain chances will increase, with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall.”

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has produced 18 named storms, 11 of which have become hurricanes.

The season runs from June 1-Nov. 30.