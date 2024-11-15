Two-minute drill: No. 19 Washington State’s keys to victory against New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Here is what to watch for when No. 19 Washington State takes on New Mexico on the road Saturday evening.

When New Mexico has the ball …

All eyes will be on UNM dual-threat quarterback Devon Dampier, the team’s leading rusher and passer. On the ground, he’s totaled 110 carries for 872 yards and 13 touchdowns, and through the air, he’s completed 196 of 334 passes (59%) for 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, tied for the most nationally.

Dampier is the first dual-threat quarterback No. 19 WSU (8-1) has faced this season. Through nine games, the Cougars have faced only pocket-passers, helping them get used to pro-style and pass-heavy offenses. The Lobos still throw it plenty, but with weapons like Dampier and running back Eli Sanders in the backfield, the Cougars’ secondary and linebackers will need to keep UNM’s ball-carriers contained.

“I think a lot of times you can negate some quarterback run if you can be more physical than them up front, eliminate some of those run lanes,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “He’s shown many times, if you get out of a gap on some of the quarterback runs, he’s hitting the big one. So it’s got to be artful in how we attack it, but also, we got to go out there and stop it early, so we get more confidence in us defending it.”

Dampier’s effectiveness comes in his elusiveness. He’s forced 44 missed tackles this season, tied with WSU’s John Mateer for most in the country by a quarterback. That presents even bigger problems in short-yardage and third-down situations. The Lobos have converted 44% of their third downs this season, which ranks No. 34 nationally, an indication of how much UNM’s layered offense has punished opponents this season.

It might be an opportunity for WSU linemen David Gusta and Ansel Din-Mbuh to continue to make impacts. Last week against Utah State, the fourth-year junior Gusta earned his first career sack, and the week prior against San Diego State, Din-Mbuh secured a career-best three sacks. In that one, edge rusher Nusi Malani also had a sack, showing how much progress the Cougars’ pass rush has made in recent weeks.

The other half of the battle, though, is bringing down Dampier. WSU remains one of the country’s worst tackling teams, accumulating a Pro Football Focus tackling grade of 41.2, second worst in the nation. But the Cougars missed just eight tackles last week, their fewest of the season. They’ll hope that number is a harbinger of good things to come on Saturday.

When Washington State has the ball …

The Cougars are coming off their best rushing outing of the season, totaling 303 rushing yards in a win over Utah State. This weekend they get a New Mexico defense that is allowing 228 rushing yards per game, fourth to last in the country. The Lobos are permitting 38 points per game, which also ranks fourth to last nationally.

The Cougars might be able to do what they did against Utah State: let their running backs go to work. WSU tailback Wayshawn Parker, who is expected to play after exiting early last week with a lower leg/ankle injury, posted 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, including a 75-yard scoring rush. Fellow running back Leo Pulalasi had six carries for 62 yards, and Djouvensky Schlenbaker added 32 yards on 10 carries.

Look for WSU to try to play the same away against the Lobos, whose defense is coming off yielding only 16 points in a win over San Diego State. Before that, the Lobos gave up 49 points to Wyoming, and that came after they allowed only 17 points – only one offensive touchdown – in a loss to Colorado State.

It figures to be a challenge for WSU to impose its will, particularly on the ground. UNM will likely drop extra defenders in coverage, waiting for the Cougars to prove they can run the ball with credibility before they start thinking about committing extra defenders closer to the line of scrimmage. WSU has done well to stymie that approach this season. But as teams get more looks at Mateer, he’s had to reinvent parts of his game around opponents keeping him contained in the pocket.

That’s where Mateer, who has put together three straight games without a turnover, might trust receivers Kyle Williams, Kris Hutson and Carlos Hernandez, who have proven effective churning out yards after the catch. If they can do so against UNM, expect the Cougars to have a big day on offense.

“Our hands are going to be full,” Dickert said. “From zero to 10 yards in the 3-3 (defense) and the drop-eight, they take away all your quick pass. So we got to find a way to run the football, be aggressive, make them come down and then try to get it back over the top of them. It’s been a good squad. They’re playing with good confidence this time of year.”