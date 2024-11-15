The pick: Why New Mexico will beat No. 19 Washington State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Washington State coach Jake Dickert said it best this week.

“Our hands are gonna be full,” he said.

Dickert was talking about New Mexico’s defense, which his No. 19 WSU team gets the challenge of beating on Saturday evening, but the sentiment applies even better on the other side of the ball. That’s where the Cougars will be facing UNM’s Devon Dampier, the first dual-threat quarterback they’ve gone up against all season, a quick and elusive signal-caller.

As far as quarterback matchups go, Dampier might represent the tallest task yet for this WSU defense, which is a week removed from permitting 28 points in a win over Utah State. More to the point, the Cougars have yet to face a QB who is as good on the ground as Dampier, who has forced 44 missed tackles this season, tied for the most nationwide by a quarterback.

The guy with whom he’s tied will be on the other sideline. WSU QB John Mateer has been at his best in recent weeks, scoring two touchdowns in a comeback win over San Diego State and adding four more in a blowout victory over Hawaii last weekend in Pullman. He’s been accurate and in control, completing 70% or more of his passes in three straight games.

Mateer only plays on one side of the ball. He can’t help on defense, which is where we’re predicting WSU will struggle to the tune of its first loss in nearly two months.

The Cougars have improved in the tackling department lately, missing only nine tackles last week, but they remain Pro Football Focus’ second-worst graded tackling team in the nation.

That’s no way to defend a quarterback like Dampier.

The pick: New Mexico 30, Washington State 26