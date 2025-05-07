Washington State adds Rutgers transfer QB Ajani Sheppard as Cougs build depth on offense

PULLMAN – In April, shortly after Washington State wrapped up its spring practice schedule with a modified spring game, head coach Jimmy Rogers took care to clarify his team’s quarterback situation.

“The job isn’t just straight up Zevi’s. That’s part of this,” Rogers said, referring to senior Zevi Eckhaus, who took first-team reps at QB throughout the spring. “There’s gonna be competition, and there’s gonna be more competition coming in this summer.”

WSU might have added some of that competition Wednesday, earning a commitment from Rutgers transfer quarterback Ajani Sheppard, a source confirmed to The Spokesman-Review. After redshirting in 2023 and playing in four games last season, Sheppard will have three years of eligibility with the Cougars.

A native of the Bronx, New York, Sheppard fashions himself a mobile quarterback. Playing at the end of a few blowouts last fall, the 6-foot-2 Sheppard never attempted a pass, rushing three times for 24 yards. He was in the mix for Rutgers’ backup quarterback job this spring, according to multiple reports.

Sheppard, who completed 2 of 2 passes for 23 yards in a blowout win over FCS Wagner in 2023, is the 10th transfer the Cougars have added this spring. He’s the only quarterback in that group, but in January, WSU also added incoming freshman QBs Dalton Anderson and Owen Eshelman.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Jaxon Potter, who took second-team reps during WSU’s 15 spring practices, figures to be Eckhaus’ main competition for the team’s starting role this fall.

But with another three quarterbacks arriving later this summer, Rogers and offensive coordinator Danny Freund may have other names to consider as well.

Sheppard, who entered the transfer portal on April 22 and did not play in Rutgers’ spring game, was a class of 2023 prospect out of Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle, New York. As a high school quarterback, he earned offers from Air Force, Bowling Green, Army, Navy, UConn and a handful of other FCS clubs. He initially committed to Old Dominion, but he backed out and later gave a pledge to Rutgers.

In the Cougars’ new offense, which figures to revolve more around the run under Freund’s watch, Sheppard could be a natural fit. He’s comfortable running the ball, as evidenced by his 20-yard rush in the final moments of a loss to Wisconsin last year, and he has the size to match up with many of the defenses WSU will see this season.

Sheppard’s best attributes appear to be his athleticism and size. That could give him some versatility in WSU’s offense, perhaps opening the door for some creative packages for coaches. He’s listed at 233 pounds.

Eckhaus, who started WSU’s Holiday Bowl loss to Syracuse in December, remains the front-runner for the Cougars’ starting duties next season, which begins on Aug. 31 with a home matchup against nearby Idaho. But the Cougars sought to build depth and competition at the quarterback spot, a key reason they have landed Sheppard.