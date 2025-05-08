WSU lands Pittsburgh transfer QB Julian Dugger for Cougars’ second QB addition in two days

PULLMAN – Washington State isn’t done building depth at the most important position on the field.

The Cougars signed Pittsburgh transfer quarterback Julian Dugger on Thursday, the program announced, for their second quarterback transfer in two days. Dugger redshirted his true freshman year last fall, playing in one game, giving him four years of eligibility with WSU.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, the left-handed Dugger joins Rutgers transfer QB Ajani Sheppard, who announced his decision to join WSU’s program on Wednesday. That gives the Cougars four quarterbacks on the active roster, including senior Zevi Eckhaus and sophomore Jaxon Potter, who took first- and second-team reps, respectively, during last month’s spring ball.

Later this summer, WSU will also welcome incoming freshman quarterbacks Dalton Anderson (Seattle) and Owen Eshelman (Norman, Oklahoma).

With six quarterbacks on the roster, the Cougs will likely have built the “competition” that head coach Jimmy Rogers said last month he wants to build in the team’s QB corps.

Eckhaus remains the front-runner to start WSU’s 2025 season, which begins Aug. 31 against Idaho, but Rogers and offensive coordinator Danny Freund have made it clear there will be competition at the QB spot, now and in the future.

In Dugger, the Cougars are getting another Power Four transfer, a multisport athlete. A Pittsburgh native, Dugger was Rivals’ No. 17 dual-threat quarterback out of Penn Hills High, where he totaled 4,984 passing yards and 1,939 rushing yards for his career. As a senior, Dugger completed 101 of 192 passes (53%) for 1,646 yards and 20 touchdowns, also rushing for 776 yards on 126 carries, an average rush of 6.2 yards.

Dugger played in one college game, a six-overtime loss to Toledo in last year’s Sports Bowl.

He completed 7 of 13 passes for 72 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, adding 21 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown.

The game ended on the Panthers’ chance in the sixth overtime, when Dugger faced pressure and couldn’t complete the necessary 2-point conversion pass.

Perhaps most important, the Cougars are signaling something else with the additions of Dugger and Sheppard. They want high-level athletes to play quarterback in WSU’s new offense, which figures to revolve more around the run than ever before. In Rogers and Freund’s offense at South Dakota State, they relied on QB Mark Gronowski to throw and pass, hovering around the 100-carry mark for the season in each of his four years with the Jackrabbits.

It’s becoming clear that’s the vision the Cougs have for their quarterback of the future. Sheppard and Dugger each have three years of eligibility, making them candidates to take over WSU’s reins at QB down the road.

Dugger is the 11th transfer the Cougs have added this spring, joining QB Ajani Sheppard; WR Jeremiah Noga; DL/DEs Darrion Dalton, Buddha Peleti, Mike Yoan Sandjo-Njiki, Malaki Ta’ase, OLs AJ Vaipulu and Sone Falealo, CB AJ Davis and long snapper Colton Peoples.

Including Dugger, Sheppard (Rutgers) and Sandjo-Njiki and Davis (both SMU), WSU has landed five Power Four transfers this spring.

That’s helping the Cougs offset the losses of 25 players to the transfer portal, many of whom didn’t figure to see the playing time they would like, as the program tries to make the most of incoming roster limits of 105 players.