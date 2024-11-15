The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Washington records

By Tessa Senger tessas@spokesman.com(509) 459-5434

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dean M. Ayers, of Deer Park, and Alyssa K. McWilliams, of Bayview.

Josie J. Nesbit and Hannah M. Klindtworth, both of Spokane.

Tyler A. Espinoza and Samantha J. Baker, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua J. May and Tenaj R. Paradiso, both of Spokane.

Michael X.A.D. Jaggar and Nanea K. Nuesca, both of Spokane.

Troy D. Steele, of Airway Heights, and Amiah J. Routson, of Spokane.

Casey L. Urlacher and Alexandria R. Dudley, both of Spokane.

Tyler K. Kuisti and Andrea H. Chapin, both of Spokane.

Michael M. Bonneville and Gabriele Bizzell, both of Colbert.

Titus Masaki and Anna J. Lavin, both of Spokane.