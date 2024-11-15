Washington State’s Evans Kurui wins NCAA West XC regional; Gonzaga’s Rosina Machu qualifies for championships

From staff reports

Washington State men’s distance runner Evans Kurui won the NCAA West Regional on Friday with a time of 28 minutes, 53.7 seconds in Colfax.

Kurui, a freshman, set the course record at Colfax Golf Club and was 15 seconds ahead of second place, punching his ticket to the NCAA championships.

Gonzaga runner Wil Smith, a Lewis and Clark High graduate, placed sixth in 29:11.9. He finished just outside automatic qualification to the NCAAs.

Fellow GU runner Rosina Machu did secure automatic qualification to the championships with a fourth-place finish in the women’s run in a time of 19:34.5.

Washington and Oregon finished first and second, respectively, in men’s team scoring. Oregon and Stanford led the women’s race.