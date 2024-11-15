The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Washington State’s Evans Kurui wins NCAA West XC regional; Gonzaga’s Rosina Machu qualifies for championships

Washington State runner Evans Kuruni reacts after winning the men's cross country NCAA West Regional on Friday at Colfax Golf Club. (Courtesy of WSU Athletics)
From staff reports

Washington State men’s distance runner Evans Kurui won the NCAA West Regional on Friday with a time of 28 minutes, 53.7 seconds in Colfax.

Kurui, a freshman, set the course record at Colfax Golf Club and was 15 seconds ahead of second place, punching his ticket to the NCAA championships.

Gonzaga runner Wil Smith, a Lewis and Clark High graduate, placed sixth in 29:11.9. He finished just outside automatic qualification to the NCAAs.

Fellow GU runner Rosina Machu did secure automatic qualification to the championships with a fourth-place finish in the women’s run in a time of 19:34.5.

Washington and Oregon finished first and second, respectively, in men’s team scoring. Oregon and Stanford led the women’s race.