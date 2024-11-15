Wet weather, including snow, expected in Spokane area this weekend

The first round of snow for the season could hit the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service Spokane.

Meteorologist Rocco Pelatti said light snow is expected to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The dusting won’t last with a high of 44 degrees Sunday and rain moving in, according to the weather service.

“If it sticks, it probably won’t stick for long,” Pelatti said of the snow.

He said wind gusts could also reach 30 mph Sunday afternoon in the Spokane area.

Snow is possible the first few days of the work week before rain and temperatures in the 40s return Thursday and Friday, the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to drop into mid-20s and low 30s Sunday through Tuesday nights.

Pelatti said over an inch of snow could fall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.