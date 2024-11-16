Linfield thumps Whitworth 34-7 to claim Northwest Conference championship

Whitworth’s Evan Liggett makes a recetion in front of Linfield cornerback Chance Sparks during the first half of Saturday’s Northwest Conference game at the Pine Bowl. (James Snook)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Whitworth’s football team picked a wrong time to play its worst game of the season Saturday afternoon.

As it turned out, though, it may not have mattered had the Pirates played measurably better than what they did. They ran into a team that was seeking redemption and playing for its postseason life.

Linfield outplayed Whitworth across the board, claiming the Northwest Conference championship with a convincing 34-7 win before a standing-room-only crowd of 2,750 at the Pine Bowl.

Whitworth (9-1, 6-1 NWC) led 7-0 after an impressive seven-play, 64-yard opening series. What transpired from that point is obvious – Linfield (9-1, 6-1) scored 34 unanswered points.

Considering Whitworth came from behind with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to upset Linfield on the road last season, the Pirates still had life trailing 23-7 going into the fourth quarter.

Mistakes caught up with Whitworth, allowing the Wildcats to pull away.

A Whitworth win likely would have meant a bye in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs next week. But an expanded playoff format with 12 at-large bids gives the Pirates hope of hearing their named called during a selection show Sunday afternoon.

“They did a great job on defense,” Whitworth coach Rod Sandberg said. “They were flying to the ball, taking away anything down to the (running) backs. They were going to force us to (throw) deep.”

Linfield came into the game leading the nation in interceptions with 19, and the Wildcats added two more .

The last interception sealed the victory. In one of Whitworth’s strangest offensive possessions of the season, the Pirates converted a third-and-30 play when quarterback Ryan Blair’s pass was tipped but somehow caught Cameron Sheley for a 31-yard gain at the Linfield 46-yard line on the first play of the fourth quarter and the Wildcats leading 23-7.

Moments later, with Blair under heavy pressure, as he was all game, Linfield’s Blaze Holani was penalized for a horse collar tackle on Blair as Whitworth faced a second-and-26. An automatic first down by virtue of the penalty gave the Pirates a first down at Linfield’s 34.

Holani made up for his mistake moments later, stepping in front of a Blair pass for an interception, returning it 62 yards for a touchdown that extended the score to 31-7 with 10:58 remaining.

Blair had two interceptions. He had thrown just three in the first nine games.

In the first half, an attempted swing pass by Blair was ruled a fumble, and that turnover led to a 22-yard field goal that gave Linfield the lead for good at 10-7 a minute into the second quarter.

Linfield controlled field position in the first half. The Wildcats pinned Whitworth at its 1 thanks to a 52-yard punt from Thomas Tabor.

Whitworth couldn’t manufacture much offense thereafter.

It was Senior Day for Whitworth’s 32 seniors, who are 32-5 in their careers.

Linfield, talented and physical across the field, used a two-quarterback attack that kept Whitworth’s defense unsteady. Blake Eaton, Linfield’s better-throwing quarterback, completed 19 of 26 for 229 yards. But Whitworth couldn’t take advantage of two interceptions.

The Pirates’ usually explosive offense was limited to 221 yards. Blair completed 24 of 34 attempts for 180 yards, and running back Luis Salgado was limited to 51 yars on 11 carries.

Whitworth appeared to plug up Linfield on the Wildcats’ first possession. Linfield faced a fourth-and-4 at the Pirates’ 30.

The Pirates had to call a timeout to avoid a penalty for too many players on the field. Linfield then took its field-goal unit off and converted for a first down. One play later, Eaton run 15 yards up the middle for a tying touchdown.

That penalty was the first of a handful of key mistakes.

“Penalties hurt us all day,” Sandberg said. “It wasn’t our day, but we’re going to hope to have another day.”

Whitworth senior linebacker Zach Brooks entered the game needing one tackle to reach 100. He led the Pirates with 12.

“We battled every play and sometimes plays went their way – and more plays went their way than our way,” Brooks said. “That’s football, that’s life. Penalties especially hurt us.”

Fifth-year senior wide receiver Evan Liggett, who caught a 2-yard pass for Whitworth’s lone score, summed up the game well.

“It was not Whitworth football,” Liggett said. “We didn’t execute at our standard, things didn’t go our way and we weren’t able to respond.”