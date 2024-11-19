Allegiant adding new flight from Spokane to LAX

Allegiant Travel Company announced Tuesday that starting in May it will add a new direct flight from Spokane International Airport to Los Angeles.

The announcement was among 44 new routes that include flights to three new cities by the airline.

The only new flight originating from Spokane, however, is the one-way trip to LAX starting on May 23. The fares will be as low as $59, according to a news release.

The addition is one of the airline’s largest service expansions in its history, according to the release.

“These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer said in the release.