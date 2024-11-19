David Condon: Collaboration can help youth, rural areas gain access to mental health care

David Condon

By David Condon

At the recent Inland Northwest State of Reform Health Policy Conference, I had the pleasure of moderating a panel discussing the immense behavioral health challenges facing Eastern Washington.

Two of our biggest challenges – and opportunities – are the limited access to mental health care in rural communities and a growing youth mental health crisis. These challenges are deeply interconnected, and if we want to build a healthier, more resilient region, we must address them head-on.

By focusing on three key areas, we can make meaningful strides in improving mental health care across Eastern Washington.

1. Expanding access to mental health care in rural areas

One of the central challenges we discussed at the conference was the significant lack of mental health services in rural Eastern Washington. For many families in these areas, accessing care can be nearly impossible because of a shortage of providers, long wait times, and the vast distances they must travel to reach services.

To tackle this, we need to strengthen telehealth infrastructure to make mental health care more accessible across the region. While telehealth has made progress, we still have work to do to ensure that all communities have the broadband access and technological resources necessary for virtual care. Additionally, we must incentivize mental health professionals to practice in rural areas. Loan forgiveness programs, housing support and professional development opportunities can help attract new clinicians to underserved communities.

Investing in community-based mental health centers that provide a range of services – from counseling to crisis intervention – can also create critical hubs of care in rural areas. By decentralizing mental health services, we can ensure that no one is left behind simply because of where they live.

2. Prioritizing youth mental health to prevent long-term crises

Youth mental health in Eastern Washington is at a critical point. The pandemic has exacerbated the mental health challenges facing our young people, with rising rates of depression, anxiety and suicide. These issues often go untreated because of limited access to mental health services, particularly in rural areas.

School-based mental health programs are one of the most effective ways to reach young people before they reach a crisis. We need to increase funding for mental health professionals in schools, including counselors, psychologists and social workers. Schools should also adopt trauma-informed care practices and integrate mental health education into the curriculum to help students recognize and address their mental health needs early on.

In addition, community support is essential. Programs that offer peer support and mentorship can provide young people with a sense of connection and belonging, helping to prevent feelings of isolation that often contribute to mental health struggles. These efforts should be focused not only on prevention but also on early intervention for youth who are already struggling.

3. Strengthening crisis response and prevention programs

While prevention is critical, we also need a robust crisis response system that can address mental health emergencies when they occur. In rural areas, access to immediate mental health care is often limited, and families may be forced to turn to emergency rooms or law enforcement, neither of which is equipped to handle mental health crises.

We need to expand access to mobile crisis response teams and crisis stabilization units specifically designed for youth. These services can provide immediate care in the least restrictive environment, reducing the burden on emergency rooms and ensuring that young people receive the support they need. At the same time, we must invest in prevention programs that address the root causes of mental health challenges, such as trauma and adverse childhood experiences.

Call to action

At the Inland Northwest State of Reform Conference, it became clear that Eastern Washington faces serious behavioral health challenges, but also that there are solutions within reach. By expanding access to rural mental health care, prioritizing youth mental health, and strengthening crisis response systems, we can create a future where every resident – regardless of where they live – has access to the care they need.

It will take collaboration across sectors – from health care providers to schools, from policymakers to families – but together, we can build a stronger, healthier future for Eastern Washington. Let’s ensure that our youth and rural communities get the support they deserve, and in doing so, create a brighter future for all.

David Condon, of Spokane, is vice president of Eastern Washington at Premera Blue Cross.