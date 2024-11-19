House Democrats’ low fuss leadership elections

By Jacob Fulton, Daniela Altimari and Mary Ellen McIntire CQ-Roll Call

WASHINGTON — Top House Democratic leaders who assumed their roles two years ago will continue in their positions in the new Congress after most ran unopposed in leadership elections held Tuesday.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Minority Whip Katherine M. Clark of Massachusetts and Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar of California, who took over from former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her top lieutenants at the beginning of the 118th Congress, faced no opposition Tuesday as they look to steer the caucus through complete Republican control of Washington next year.

Democrats are plotting out their next steps after losing the White House and control of the Senate in this month’s elections. But while Democrats fell short of their goal to flip the chamber, several of their most vulnerable members held on, ensuring House Republicans will once again hold a narrow majority. Democrats are on track to have at least 212 seats at the beginning of the 119th Congress. Five seats are yet to be called by The Associated Press.

In other leadership elections, Caucus Vice Chairman Ted Lieu of California and Assistant Democratic leader Joe Neguse of Colorado also ran unopposed.

Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell was reelected chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, defeating Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett in what the highest level contested leadership race Tuesday. Reps. Lauren Underwood of Illinois, Laurie Trahan of Massachusetts and Maxwell Alejandro Frost of Florida were elected to serve as co-chairs alongside Dingell, with Frost making history as the first Generation Z member of congressional leadership. He was also the first Gen Z member elected to Congress.

Dingell was first elected to Congress in 2014, succeeding her husband, longtime Michigan Rep. John Dingell, who died in 2019. She assumed the role as DPCC chair earlier this year after Neguse became assistant Democratic leader.

Crockett, who has been freshman class representative to leadership in the current Congress, has gained national prominence since winning her Dallas-area seat in 2022. Multiple clips of her remarks during congressional hearings, including her tangling with Republican colleagues, have gone viral, and she also addressed the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this summer.

Crockett said on social media Sunday that she decided to run for DPCC chair because she saw “opportunity to modernize & move our caucus in such a way that we are able to reach people & authentically convey why they can & should trust us.”