DHS considering reality show in which immigrants compete for citizenship

By Amy B Wang Washington Post

The Department of Homeland Security is vetting a pitch for a reality television show in which immigrants would compete against one another for U.S. citizenship.

The proposed reality show, first reported by the Daily Mail, “is in the very beginning stages of that vetting process and has not received approval or denial by staff,” DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told the Washington Post in an email.

McLaughlin added that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem has not reviewed the proposal.

The reality competition series was pitched by Rob Worsoff, a Canadian-born writer and producer who was behind A&E’s “Duck Dynasty” and Bravo’s “Millionaire Matchmaker.” Worsoff, who could not be reached for comment Friday, told the Wall Street Journal that he has not had direct contact with Noem but has had positive feedback from the federal agency and is in preliminary discussions with networks.

“This isn’t ‘The Hunger Games’ for immigrants,” Worsoff told the newspaper, referring to the dystopian fictional novel by Suzanne Collins, in which contestants fight to the death for survival. “This is not, ‘Hey, if you lose, we are shipping you out on a boat out of the country.’”

Instead, according to a pitch deck obtained by the Daily Mail, each episode of the proposed show would feature a “heritage challenge,” an “elimination challenge,” a “town hall meeting” and a “final vote.” Twelve immigrant contestants would arrive on a boat at Ellis Island and travel around the United States in a train called “The American” – also the proposed name of the show – to learn about the nation’s history.

Along the way, contestants would compete in supposedly quintessentially American challenges like mining for gold in San Francisco, logrolling in Wisconsin, and assembling the chassis for a Model T Ford in Detroit, according to the Daily Mail.

The final episode would feature one “winner” being sworn in as an American citizen on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, according to the pitch. The proposal also listed actors Sofia Vergara, Ryan Reynolds or Mila Kunis as potential hosts for the show, as they are naturalized citizens of the United States. Reynolds was never consulted about the show, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss his projects.