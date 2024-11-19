Liam Payne’s funeral announced, One Direction bandmates to attend

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Funeral arrangements have reportedly been set for Liam Payne, following the One Direction singer’s fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month.

The memorial for the 31-year-old is scheduled to take place Wednesday in his native country of England, according to Reuters.

Payne’s former One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan – are expected to be in attendance alongside close friends and family.

According to an autopsy report, the “For You” crooner suffered multiple traumatic injuries resulting in internal and external bleeding after falling nearly 45 feet from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel on Oct. 16.

A toxicology report later determined benzodiazepine, crack, cocaine and a drug cocktail known as “pink cocaine” – often a mix of methamphetamine, ketamine and MDMA – were found in Payne’s system at the time of his death.

Local officials initially claimed Payne had “jumped from the balcony of his room,” but investigators eventually ruled out suicide, instead attributing the tragedy to the effects of the drugs.

Three people have since been charged in connection with Payne’s death.