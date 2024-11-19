Texas officials support Bible-based lessons in elementary schools

By Praveena Somasundaram Washington Post

Texas education officials on Tuesday voted to support an optional elementary school curriculum that would include lessons based on the Bible, which opponents say unfairly promotes Christian beliefs in public schools.

In a preliminary move Tuesday, the state education board voted 8-7 to move forward with approving the curriculum, according to the Texas Freedom Network, which opposes the curriculum.

The Texas Education Agency proposed the lessons this year after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a bill requiring the department to create a statewide curriculum for school districts to use after approval from the state education board.

Abbott publicly supported the curriculum when it was released in May. He said in a statement that its materials would allow Texas students to “better understand the connection of history, art, community, literature, and religion on pivotal events like the signing of the U.S. Constitution, the Civil Rights Movement, and the American Revolution.”

The education board’s preliminary vote had been pushed a day after hours of public testimony over the curriculum at a meeting on Monday. The 15 board members, who all voted Tuesday, are set to take a final vote Friday.

The decision from Texas education officials comes as other GOP-led states, including Oklahoma and Louisiana, have moved to incorporate teachings from the Bible in public schools.