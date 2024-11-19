Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Trent T.C.K. Taylor, of Moscow, Idaho, and Chloe M. Peck, of Spokane.

Christopher A. Anderson and Beau J. Fisher, both of Spokane.

Nathan D. Floyd and Laura J. Zayic, both of Spokane.

Sean C. Visintainer and Jennifer K. Nepean, both of Veradale.

Jorge L. Hernandez and Maria Del Rocio Angulo, both of Spokane Valley.

Allen J. Stidham and Alexis R. Casanas, both of Spokane.

Matthew R. Wach, of Provo, Utah, and Lucy R. Ditto, of Greenacres.

Juan D.E. Nuno and Ericka O. Montiel, both of Spokane Valley.

Isaac I. Ngugi, of Moses Lake, and Caroline N. Kahuho, of Spokane Valley.

Rylan E. Simmons and Avery R. Anglesey, both of Rexburg, Idaho.

Victor G. Pikulik and Anita V. Kopytin, both of Spokane.

Brandon M. Many and Sarah E.M. Beaufait, both of Deer Park.

Cory J. Foster and Amanda M. Rivera, both of Spokane Valley.

Ariel L. Erpenbach and Lisa M. Haley, both of Spokane.

Timothy A. Brink and Helena R. Dykes, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Erin Cargile, money claimed owed.

Spike Investments LLC v. Rebekah Rogers, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Leslie A. Smith, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Joseph Richter, et al., money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Trevor I. Munther, money claimed owed.

Bona Vista Manufactured Home Community LLC v. Derl Powell, et al., restitution of premises.

Beckman Berg Inc. v. Champion Health LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Robin L. Gentry, et al. v. Michelle Shepherd, et al., seeking quiet title.

David Balsz, et al. v. Tamarack Public House LLC, et al., complaint.

Connect by American Family Insurance v. Randall Nowalski, complaint for property damage and personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gavette, Robert C. and Gavette Wetherald, Shawn M.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Bryan C. Harkey, 48; $2,077.16 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Melinda S. Marsh, 34; $443 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Patricia M. Beach, 69; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless endangerment.

David A. Best, 28; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Joshua M. Brandt, 33; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Marcus W. Lee, 27; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Kevin A. Morris, 29; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rock P. Pounder, 54; $350 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Robert P. Talarico, 54; 25 days in jail, after being found guilty of theft.

Kevin W. Tall Whiteman, 38; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of use of drug paraphernalia.

Madison F. Thomas, 26; 26 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.