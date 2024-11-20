Former area standouts Lexie Hull, Courtney Vandersloot join star-studded Unrivaled 3x3 league

From staff and wire services

Former area standouts Lexie Hull (Central Valley) and Courtney Vandersloot (Gonzaga) will partake in women basketball’s newest high-profile endeavor.

Unrivaled, a new 3×3 winter basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, announced its rosters Wednesday, marking the latest step ahead of its first season beginning this January.

The league, which will tip off on Jan. 17, aims to keep players fresh and provide a domestic alternative to athletes looking to compete and supplement income during the WNBA offseason.

Unrivaled splits a pool of 34 players into six teams, with two teams having still-open wild card roster spots. To determine the rosters, players were organized into six pods — A through F — with each pod featuring guards, wings or bigs. The league’s six coaches then worked together to select one player from each pod, assigning them to one of the six clubs. The coaches set the rosters without knowing which team would be theirs to coach and worked to create well-rounded rosters.

Hull will play on Team Rose along with Las Vegas guard Chelsea Gray and Chicago forward Angel Reese among others. Vandersloot will team up with Stewart and Seattle guard Jewell Loyd.

Unrivaled features most of the WNBA’s top players. It promises to pay the highest average salary in women’s professional sports league history and will give equity in the league to its inaugural participants, enabling the athletes to profit from it for years to come. The league has a long list of high-powered investors, including Alex Morgan, Carmelo Anthony, Steve Nash, Megan Rapinoe and former ESPN and Turner presidents John Skipper and David Levy.

The rosters for the six teams

Vinyl (coached by Teresa Weatherspoon):

Arike Ogunbowale, guard, Dallas Wings

Rhyne Howard, wing, Atlanta Dream

Aliyah Boston, big, Indiana Fever

Jordin Canada, guard, Dream

Rae Burrell, wing, Los Angeles Sparks

Dearica Hamby, big, Sparks

Rose (coached by Nola Henry):

Chelsea Gray, guard, Las Vegas Aces

Kahleah Copper, wing, Phoenix Mercury

Angel Reese, forward, Chicago Sky

Brittney Sykes, guard, Washington Mystics

Lexie Hull, wing, Fever

Azurá Stevens, big, Sparks

Mist (coached by Phil Handy):

Jewell Loyd, guard, Seattle Storm

DiJonai Carrington, wing, Connecticut Sun

Stewart, big, New York Liberty

Courtney Vandersloot, guard, Liberty

Rickea Jackson, wing, Sparks

Aaliyah Edwards, big, Mystics

Lunar Owls (coached by DJ Sackmann):

Skylar Diggins-Smith, guard, Storm

Allisha Gray, wing, Dream

Collier, big, Minnesota Lynx

Natasha Cloud, guard, Mercury

Shakira Austin, big, Mystics

Wildcard

Phantom (coached by Adam Harrington):

Jackie Young, guard, Aces

Marina Mabrey, wing, Sun

Satou Sabally, big, Wings

Tiffany Hayes, guard, Aces

Brittney Griner, big, Mercury

Wildcard

Laces (coached by Andrew Wade):

Kelsey Plum, guard, Aces

Kayla McBride, wing, Lynx

Alyssa Thomas, big, Sun

Courtney Williams, guard, Lynx

Kate Martin, wing, Aces

Stefanie Dolson, big, Mystics