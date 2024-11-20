Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nathan M. Penaluna, of Spokane, and Alivia R. Larson, of Priest River, Idaho.

Joseph M.A.S. Gray, of Connell, Wash., and Rachelle R. Johnson, of Spokane Valley.

Sergey V. Saley and Annastasia J. Bwijtak, both of Spokane Valley.

Time R. Meippen, of Seattle, and Melinda M. Kansou, of Spokane Valley.

Mason L. Beaver and Kimberlie N. Cook, both of Spokane Valley.

Malachi C. White and Courtney A. White, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Hope House LLC v. Krystin Pirtle, restitution of premises.

Jim Jordan v. Cameron Reigel, restitution of premises.

Frank C. Knott v. James Billingsley, restitution of premises.

5th Avenue Properties LLC v. Tyler Provance, et al., restitution of premises.

Chad Brown v. Joanne Desjarlais, restitution of premises.

Village Square Apartments LLC v. Taimor Zafari, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West LLC v. Crystal Cromwell, restitution of premises.

Julie Beckman v. Dwayne E. Normandeau, et al., money claimed owed.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Larry Spencer, restitution of premises.

Pacifica University MHP LLC v. Robin Worthy, restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments v. Marley McDaniel, et al., restitution of premises.

Michaels Organization LLC v. Daniel Philp, et al., restitution of premises.

12415 E 12th Ave Spokane LLC v. Cora Dublin Beaudry, et al., restitution of premises.

210 Lincoln Village LLC v. Jenny Paz, et al., restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Eric Torres, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Bobbi Keefer, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America Eastern WA and North Idaho v. Beau Woods, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Kristen Hawthorne, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Madison Ellis, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Nasra Gertrude, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Deana Celli, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Danielle Meredith, restitution of premises.

Bruce Mathis v. Casey Kurtz, restitution of premises.

Atlantic Aspens LLC v. Ricky Frye, restitution of premises.

PSP Grove LLC v. Belson Jorlanin, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Asao Junios, et al., restitution of premises.

Aspen Dece III Investment LLC v. Heather Stockton, et al., restitution of premises.

Homeriver WA LLC v. Nikolay Bulakh, restitution of premises.

Edwin Skaug v. Daniel Yarber, restitution of premises.

Kenneth Green, et al. v. Yvonne M. Montes, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Brett Hart, restitution of premises.

Sunset Hwy REI LLC v. Robert Rief, restitution of premises.

Jennifer Henrichs v. Johnnie B. Burlington, et al., restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Christiian A. Jones, restitution of premises.

Spokane Rentals LLC v. Stanley Gardner, et al., restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management v. Samantha Reedy, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Kimberly Garcia, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Darryl G. Noyer, money claimed owed.

5th and Washington Apartments LLC v. Samual Clompton, restitution of premises.

South Side 2015 Investments LLC v. Rachel Ferguson, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Nicholas Kimberling, restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Theodore Snodgrass, restitution of premises.

Outlet Properties LLC v. Shawn M. Whisman, et al., restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Larissa Roop, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Stephanie Davison, restitution of premises.

Boyle Apt. LLC v. Tyler Opp, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Peter Law, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Lanette Hale, restitution of premises.

Sandra Williams-Paculba v. Spokane Housing Authority, et al. complaint for damages.

Karen Akins v. John R. Snook, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Sally Wilson, et al. v. The City of Spokane, complaint for personal injury.

Mark Bishop, et al. v. TC Helgin Enterprises LLC, complaint for money due and to enforce claim against contractor’s bond.

Joshua M. Vandervert v. Alexander T, Sprague, et al., complaint for damages.

Amanda Kinerson v. Enterprise Holdings Inc., et al., complaint.

Oksana A. Tishchenko v. Zachary S. Boswell, et al., complaint for damages.

Laura Peguero v. Ava Wilson, complaint for damages.

Angela Opp v. Wayne Clapper, et al., complaint for personal injuries.

Kelly Watson, et al. v. Allison Jacobs, et al., complaint.

Estate of David Forsberg v. Drake Forsberg, complaint for damages.

Andrei Johnson v. City of Spokane, complaint for violations of the Washington Public Records Act.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Seay, Vincent L. and Tara L.

Nario, Rosalba and Gomez, Lamberto

Whitney, Richard and Erin

Swedberg, Stacie M. and Adam N.

Brenton, Ashley A. and Scott T.

McGregor, Ian and Jessica

Curl, Chistopher E. and Bond-Curl, Sarah

Sandahl, Gail and Paul

Kuzichev, Rebekka M. and Jonathan M.

Whiteside, Cinda S. and Jamarri K.

Lounsbury, Rebekah and Thomas

Sell, Stefanie A. and Jeffrey

Johnson, Dale and Kristine

Bingle, Desiree and Rowley, Ryan

Smith, Jacquelyn H.E. and Jeremy J.

Schell, Linda M. and Ronald D.

Thorp, Colleen E. and Michael D.

Riley, Thomas P. and Connie M.

McNabb-Licea, Heather R. and Licea, Luis M.

Palacios, Aana M. and Hector E.

Bogardus, Ryan W. and Brittany L.

Straub, Daniel W. and Martha C.

Nairine, Ryan L. and Ives, Jamie L.

Burrowes, Robin W. and Patricia C.

Diacogiannis, Kayla R. and Josiah D.

Strickland, Kenneth W. and Anna E.G.

Masibo, Eric and Mwangi, Jane

Garman, Jennifer B. and Wilson, James O.

Straley, Jacqueline L.B. and George L. IV

Ragan, Rochele and John Paul

Fernandez, Tricia L. and Ricardo Jr.

Mellott, Shelby O. and Matthew B.

Mulligan, Sarah J. and Teylor D.

Zupkus, Rebecca A. and James D. Jr.

Swanson, Jay N. and Susan J.

Khalid, Khalid A. and Alayouf, Farah I.

Cottrell, Rebecca and Jiminez, Joseph

Wittrock, Amanda E. and Warren L.

Goss, Olivia M. and Jeffery T.

Kaeding, Breze C. and Benjamin D. Jr.

Robbins, Steven J. and Patricia J.

Fairbanks, Kathryn M. and Mathews, Marcus L.

Mackenroth, Morgan L. and Patrick J.

Bash, Tyler R. and Megan K.

Angell, Jenny C. and Christopher S.

Snyder, Carole A. and Bartlett, Denise L.

McMahan, Matthew L. and Ambrosia L.

Sagario, Leisa and Ronald

Kelley, Brian F. and Jones, Amy K.

Nichols, Kimberly A. and Terence A.

Cox, Anna I. and Buddy A.

Mitchell, Geri L. and Gerald L.

Gieri, Briana M. and William A.

Burns, Amanda M. and Cameron R.

Sarensen, James P. Jr. and Shenyer, Kayla M.

Martin, Kristina M. and Justin D.

Thornburg, Kimberley F. and Dameon L.

McKeen, Jade A. and Thayer, Brandon L.

Molitor, Shelby M. and Dylan V.

Smith, Joy N. and Cody D.

Cummings, Katherine D. and Wells A. III

Freibott, Jennifer L. and Kevin E.

Karwacki, Lauren E. and Bryan A.

Pertile, Ciara C. and Cory M.

Moody, Makenzie A.M. and Farahmand, Hossein

Hobbs, Tammy L. and Christopher D.

Wilson, Nicholas L. and Lopez, Anastasia T.A.

Patterson, Latalia M. and Jeffery E.

Legal separations granted

Phipps, Meribeth and Burke, Anthony C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Bryanna L. Haddigan, 25; $2,018.98 restitution, three months in jail, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.

Andrew J. Dunnagan, 37; 48 months and one day in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Blaine A. Moody, 19; $1,000 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.

Alexis R. Barden, 26; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

James J. Tolman, 57; 55 months in prison, 18 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jacob T. Hughes, 31; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joshua J. Parker, 48; 13 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Merajildo R. Reyna, 57; 22 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault and reckless driving.