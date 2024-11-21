Despite power outage, Seahawks generate way to install game plan

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – The Seahawks didn’t get spared from the bomb cyclone that ripped through the Seattle area Tuesday night.

Power remained out at the team’s practice facility, the Virginia Mason Athletic Center, into Wednesday afternoon. The Seahawks made do by using generators.

While the team getting in a regular workday pales in importance to the struggles many others were having, it was critical in terms of the team’s game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field.

During a week with a Sunday game, the Seahawks use their Wednesday practice to install the game plans on offense and defense.

Coach Mike Macdonald said the team was still able to get that work done.

“We just pushed some things back,” Macdonald said. “There’s some things we don’t have in the building. But we’re just fine.”

The building used generators for power and lighting was lower in some areas, such as the locker room. Players said in general, everything was working out fine.

The team held its usual Wednesday news conferences in its indoor facility instead of the auditorium as a result of the power issues, and receiver DK Metcalf led off his regular weekly news conference saying he wanted to “give a shout out” to everyone dealing with weather-related issues.

“It’s all about the way you look at it,” Metcalf said. “I don’t think it’s impacted us as much. We still got to come in, we still got to install. The Cardinals aren’t making any excuses, so we can’t make any excuses for ourselves. We still got our install in and still were able to walk-through and now go and practice.”

The Seahawks held their afternoon practice outside.

Thomas makes HOF cut

Former Seahawk Earl Thomas was one of 25 Modern-Era Players who made the semifinal stage for the 2025 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as announced Wednesday.

Thomas is one of six players who is in his first year of eligibility who made the cut, which began as a list of 167 nominees announced in September.

Former Seahawks who did not make the cut included Marshawn Lynch, also in his first year of eligibility, Kam Chancellor and Shaun Alexander. Former Seahawks running back Ricky Watters also made the list of semifinalists.

The list will be cut to 15 in December and four to eight are selected for the hall before the Super Bowl.

Macdonald crossed paths with Thomas during Thomas’ final NFL season in Baltimore in 2019.

Macdonald was on Baltimore’s staff for all but one season from 2014-23 and was the linebackers coach from 2018-20. Thomas played the 2019 season with the Ravens before being released during training camp in 2020 after getting into a fight in a practice with teammate Chuck Clark.

Thomas started 15 games for Baltimore in 2019 and earned the last of his seven Pro Bowl nods.

“He was a savant,” Macdonald said, noting that because of Thomas’ unique abilities “we built a lot what we were doing around his skill set. He just knew the route concepts, where the ball was going, how the quarterback operated, how to manipulate stuff. So that was really cool to see him do his thing.

“He did it unconventionally. Just playing the post from like some dangerous alignments. But he got the job done. And I think (what stood out) is how hard he plays and just the energy during the games. This guy just played with an elite motor and it’s a shame the way it ended because I was excited for that second year.”

Williams, Shenault day-to-day

Macdonald said that the team appeared to avoid serious issues with the injuries Sunday that sidelined kickoff returners Dee Williams and Laviska Shenault Jr.

Williams left with an ankle injury and Shenault an oblique issue. Macdonald said Williams’ injury did not appear serious and he said each player entered the week considered day-to-day.

The Seahawks used backups Kenny McIntosh and Cody White as kickoff returners for the final two kickoffs in the game. Both were touchbacks.

McIntosh also had a 15-yard return of the opening kickoff of the second half while filling in for Shenault, the play on which Williams was injured.

Macdonald takes them one at a time

Sunday’s game is the beginning of stretch in which the Seahawks play the Cardinals twice in 15 days. They also play at Arizona on Dec. 8, with a trip to New York to play the Jets in between.

Macdonald said the quick turnaround to playing Arizona again won’t change how the team approaches Sunday’s game.

“I think it’s easy to just put too much thought (into it),” he said. “For me, I’m guilty as charged overthinking stuff. But we’re not worried about three weeks from now – at least I’m not. It’s all what is going to take to win this football game. Let’s see what happens and then we’ll go play the Jets and then we’ll go play the Cardinals again. But we’re not thinking about three weeks from now, honestly.”

Jenkins returns to practice

The Seahawks designated safety Rayshawn Jenkins as returning to practice Wednesday. He has missed the past four games on injured reserve with a hand injury that required surgery.

Jenkins can practice for three weeks before he has to be activated on the 53-man roster or put back on IR for the rest of the season.

The Seahawks have one opening on their 53-man roster, a vacancy created when they waived tight end Tyler Mabry on Monday. Mabry cleared waivers Tuesday and re-signed to the practice squad Wednesday.

The Seahawks placed defensive end Jamie Sheriff on practice squad/injured reserve and signed quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to the practice squad to fill that opening.

Plumlee went undrafted last spring out of the University of Central Florida. He has spent time on the practice squads of the Steelers and Jaguars and was released by Jacksonville on Nov. 12.

The Seahawks also have quarterback Jaren Hall on the practice squad.

Injury report

Nine Seahawks were listed as sitting out practice Wednesday, but only five were due to injury.

Seattle listed three players as getting rest days – veteran defensive lineman Jarran Reed, receiver Tyler Lockett and guard Laken Tomlinson. Nose tackle Johnathan Hankins also sat out listed as due to personal reasons.

Shenault and Williams also sat out as did tight ends Noah Fant (groin) and Brady Russell (foot), who each sat out against the 49ers.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (foot) also sat out. Williams also sat out the previous Wednesday with a foot injury but then practiced the rest of the week and played against the 49ers.

Jenkins was listed as a full participant, indicating he may make it back this week as Macdonald said prior to practice.

Right tackle Abe Lucas, who played his first game Sunday since Dec. 31 after recovering from knee surgery, was also listed as a full participant.