Analysis: How Seahawks’ draft class might fit on roster

SEATTLE – As Seahawks general manager John Schneider said of the last day of the NFL draft, “it got a little funky there for a minute.”

Schneider was referring to a dizzying hour or so when the Seahawks pulled off three trades.

For those watching, that description might fit all three days as the picks can arrive in dizzying fashion, especially in the final two days. The Seahawks made 10 picks from early Friday evening to late Saturday afternoon.

So, let’s take an all-in-one review of the first five rounds and their possible fit on the 2025 roster and potential competition for that spot.

Guard Grey Zabel, North Dakota State (18th overall):

Likely role in 2025: Zabel was the most by-the-book pick the Seahawks made. They have glaring needs at guard, particularly on the left side, and took a big step toward filling it with Zabel. The expectation is Zabel will start out at left guard and replace last year’s starter, Laken Tomlinson. Zabel played tackle last season but played 453 snaps at left guard in his college career.

Christian Haynes, the 81st overall pick of last year’s draft, figures to compete with Anthony Bradford and Sataoa Laumea on the right side, though at least one figures to compete with Zabel on the left.

Safety Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina (35)

Likely role in 2025: He was the Seahawks’ big swing in the draft, sending picks 52 and 82 to the Titans for Emmanwori, who may have the most impressive physical profile of any of their selections, listed at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds and running a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine with a 43-inch vertical leap. Emmanwori played significant snaps at free safety, strong safety and slot corner and could be used in multiple roles.

After the draft Saturday, coach Mike Macdonald said the Seahawks will try him at a few different spots and see where he fits best.

“I think you’ve got to let it happen about what he’s going to do well,’’ Macdonald said. “I think a safe bet is going to be at the second level initially, like at nickel, some dime reps. He’s going to train to be a safety, too, give us the flexibility there.’’

Tight end Elijah Arroyo, Miami (50th):

Likely role in 2025: Arroyo projects as able to help blocking and in multiple receiving roles. The Seahawks have Noah Fant, AJ Barner and Eric Saubert at tight end. The Seahawks typically keep four on the 53-man roster, so the tight end spot appears set with the only question being how the game-day reps are divided. Some may wonder if a quick ascension by Arroyo could lead to questions about the future of Fant, who is entering the final year of his contract and has a $13.4 million cap hit this year, second largest on the team. Cutting Fant would save $8.91 against the cap, the largest possible cap savings with any player on the roster. More likely is keeping all four and figuring out how best to use each.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe, Alabama (92)

Likely role in 2025: The Seahawks answered a big question about the roster congestion at QB with the trade Saturday of Sam Howell to Minnesota to move up from 172 to 142 in the draft. The trade became official Monday when Howell passed his physical.

That seems to make clear that Sam Darnold, Drew Lock and Jalen Milroe will make the 53-man roster with Jaren Hall ticketed for a practice squad spot again. The question is who is active on game day. The Seahawks usually have two QBs active on game day, but they could go with three, possibly crafting a package for Milroe to play while having the more-experienced Lock as the true backup.

If Milroe progresses quickly, he emerges as the backup with Lock as the emergency No. 3 on game day.

Macdonald gave this assessment of how Milroe could be used this season: “You got to look at it through the lens of things we talked about when we first hired (offensive coordinator) Klint (Kubiak). One of the reasons we hired him was to incorporate the whole roster and really bring out what everybody does really well. Adding Jalen (Milroe) is a part of that. The ability to kind of bring the best out of all the players is really exciting. That’s you it fits. We’re running Klint’s offense. Jalen is going to fit right in. But when he’s in there, we’re going to be doing the stuff he does great, just like we do when Sam (Darnold) is leading the charge.’’

Defensive lineman Rylie Mills, Notre Dame (142)

Likely role in 2025: Mills first has to recover from an ACL injury suffered on Dec. 20, which could mean starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Once he returns, the Seahawks envision a varied role for him, able to play outside in the base or run-down defense and inside on passing downs, similar to how the Seahawks often use Leonard Williams.

Receiver Tory Horton, Colorado State (166)

Likely role in 2025: The Seahawks have three sure things at receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. All the other spots appear up for grabs and Horton will battle for the back-end WR spots as well as potentially as a returner, specifically on punts. Maybe he’s battling Jake Bobo for the fourth WR spot.

Fullback Robbie Ouzts, Alabama (175)

Likely role in 2025: Ouzts will compete with Brady Russell at fullback and core special teamer. Both could make the 53, especially depending how the tight end spot shakes out as each also has experience there.

Macdonald said both could carve out game-day roles. “We’ve got a lot of great players that fit that tight end-fullback mold,’’ he said. “Special teams is going to be a big part of it, too. I know this. To bet against Brady Russell would be a gigantic mistake.’’

Guard Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas (192)

Likely role in 2025: Cabeldue played almost solely tackle at Kansas but will be tried at guard by the Seahawks, where scouts think his run-blocking ability could be a better fit. He could get reps on both sides to see where he looks best.

Running back Damien Martinez, Miami (223)

Likely role in 2025: The Seahawks could keep just three RBs on the 53-man roster depending on how many fullback/tight ends it keeps, which could have Martinez competing with Kenny McIntosh for a final spot behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. There have also been rumors they could look to trade Walker, who is entering the final year of his contract. But running back depth is important, too, and the Seahawks may be glad to have healthy competition there. Martinez was ranked 80th on Pro Football Focus’ Big Board, so it’ll be no surprise if he earns carries this year.

Offensive tackle Mason Richman, Iowa (234)

Likely role in 2025: After the team announced Richman as a guard, Schneider clarified he will start at tackle. He played solely left tackle in college, but he’ll have to play on both sides as he tries to earn a swing backup role behind projected starters Charles Cross (left) and Abraham Lucas (right). The Seahawks have Josh Jones and Michael Jerrell vying for backup tackle spots. They might keep just four tackles on the 53.

Receiver Ricky White III, UNLV (238)

Likely role in 2025: He’ll battle for a back-end receiver spot. His best way to earn it will be showing the same kinds of special teams ability he did in college, when he blocked four punts last season.