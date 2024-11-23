Difference makers: Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson leads resurgent offense in win over Washington State

By Greg Woods The Spokesman-Review

CORVALLIS – Here are three difference-makers and a key moment from No. 25 Washington State’s 41-38 loss to Oregon State on Saturday evening.

Buddah Al-Uqdah

The author of one of WSU’s signature moments of the season, Al-Uqdah didn’t just snag his first pick-six of the season, giving the Cougars the lead in the fourth quarter. He also totaled 10 tackles for the game, including one for loss, and he was often involved in the way the Cougs stuffed many of the Beavers’ inside run plays. Ever consistent on defense, Al-Uqdah made one of the biggest plays of WSU’s season.

John Mateer

Mateer turned in his fifth straight game without a turnover, and he did it in excellent fashion on 17-of-23 passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. He added 75 rushing yards on 14 carries, totaling four scores on the night, showing how much progress he has made since a turnover-prone beginning of the season.

Mateer also kept a number of plays alive with his feet, finding open lanes when nothing was open downfield. In the third quarter, he ripped off a gain of 16 yards on the ground. And in the fourth quarter, he found an opening for 24 yards. He used his legs in the most effective of ways.

Ben Gulbranson

Oregon State’s quarterback, injured the previous two games, roared to life in this one. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 292 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-tying TD in the fourth quarter, and two interceptions.

Key moment

Oregon State won on Everett Hayes’ 55-yard field goal with 20 seconds left. That was after the Cougars lost possession on a Kyle Williams fumble, and OSU didn’t waste the opportunity.