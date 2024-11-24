Shun Riley was in Kelso for 4 days before he dissapeared. His body was found in the river 8 days later.

By Matthew Esnayra The Daily News (Longview, Wash.)

The wife of the California man — whose body was found floating in the Coweeman River in May — says she is still seeking answers on her husband’s death, despite the closure of local law enforcement’s investigation.

Police reports show detectives suspect Shun Shannon Riley, 36, of Long Beach suffered a mental health crisis before his body was found in the river behind his hotel on May 18. The coroner’s office reports he died by drowning.

However, his wife of four years, Mary Riley, says he never showed signs of psychotic episodes before he traveled to Kelso for work and that he knew how to swim.

She said his 10-year-old son often asks about his dad.

“(I’m) so heartbroken, I can’t give him an answer,” she said.

Kelso Police Chief Rich Fletcher said the detectives’ suspicions of Shun Riley suffering a psychotic episode is simply a theory, but police can say his death does not appear to be the result of a crime.

“Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for family, friends or others close to a decedent to not agree with the outcome of an investigation,” Fletcher said.

The discovery

The Daily News received a 62-page Kelso police report about the investigation into Shun Riley’s death through a public records request.

In the documents, Sgt. Damon Blain reports he performed a welfare check at 4:59 p.m. May 9, after Shun Riley’s employer said he didn’t show up for work, which his wife said was unusual.

One of Shun Riley’s coworkers told police he was always first at the truck to leave, as they drove together.

Shun Riley was set to check out of the hotel on May 12, but volunteers and his family — who came from out of state to search for him — discovered his body in the Coweeman behind the hotel on May 18.

His body was recovered along Manasco Drive, about 100 yards from the hotel, the police report states.

The doctor who performed his autopsy writes that his body had an “absence of traumatic injuries.” His blood alcohol level was also at 0.022%, while the legal limit to drive in Washington is higher: 0.08%. The only other substance present in his system was caffeine, the report states.

Dr. Robin Holmes-Sullivan, the president of Portland’s Lewis & Clark College and a clinical psychologist who practices in Portland, told The Daily News that while a person can have mental health issues without friends and family noticing, such a situation is unusual.

Holmes-Sullivan said people can have brief reactive psychotic episodes, where a person can experience psychotic-like behavior, including paranoia, for a variety of reasons such as substance use or genetics.

“It’s rare, but it can happen,” she said.

His last known hours

Records show Shun Riley checked into the Comfort Inn & Suites at 440 Three Rivers Dr. in Kelso, where he was staying alone in room 127, at 6:14 p.m. May 5.

He last entered the room at 7 p.m. on May 8.

His wife Mary Riley, also 36 and from Long Beach, said she was FaceTiming her husband around midnight on May 9 because he was homesick, a common occurrence when he works out of state.

Nothing seemed to be bothering him at the time, she said. He even showed her photos of the projects he was working on for the Longview-based Industrial Service Solutions, a nationwide company that specializes in electric motor, industrial pump and industrial valve repairs.

His wife told Sgt. Damon Blain she received what she suspected was a butt-dialed phone call from her husband around 2:40 a.m. on May 9 and could hear a voice, that she didn’t believe was her husband, saying “Let’s go this way,” states police records.

The call abruptly ended, she said, and she couldn’t get ahold of him again. When she tried to reach him hours later, the call when straight to voicemail.

Concerned, she said she asked the hotel staff to check on him. She said staff told her they found his hotel room door ajar, with his wallet inside, but Shun Riley was not there.

Police records show the hotel’s night-shift clerk reported she heard noises near the hotel’s main entrance between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on May 9 and saw Shun Riley entering the men’s restroom. The employee said she heard screaming and someone yelling, “I did not take it.”

He had been missing since May 9.

After exiting the restroom at a running pace, Shun Riley reportedly crashed into a luggage cart and the lobby doors. Once the doors opened, he bolted into the parking lot.

The night clerk also told police she didn’t find anything out of order in the men’s restroom, including no signs of drug use, after Shun Riley exited.

Mary Riley said her husband didn’t use drugs, had no history of mental health issues and was a casual drinker. He was also often drug tested through his employer, she told police.

Kelso Police Detective Roy Slaven writes in a report that he reviewed the hotel camera footage. At 2:38 a.m. on May 9, the footage shows Shun Riley repeatedly sticking his head out of a doorway before running down the hallway in what detective Slaven described as a “manic state.”

“Based on Shun’s actions, he was either severely impaired or having a psychotic break as he was running frantically away from nothing that was following him,” Slaven writes.

Shun Riley also briefly entered the hotel laundry room, attempted to access the swimming pool area and went into the men’s bathroom, the report states. By 2:44 a.m., he was seen running out of the hotel into the parking lot, heading south and west before finally turning northeast and disappearing from the camera’s view, the report states.