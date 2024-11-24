Sounders stun LAFC on Jordan Morris’ OT goal, advance to conference final

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Welcome to the postseason Jordan Morris.

The forward has crafted dazzling goals since his original signing in 2016. But none to give his hometown Sounders a massive win.

That changed on a soppy BMO Stadium field Saturday. After a broken-up set piece, Morris pounced on a deflected ball, quickly turning to power a right-footed shot past Los Angeles FC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The game-winning goal in extra time was a 2-1 Western Conference semifinal upset. The fourth-seeded Sounders advance to the conference final next week. They will play the winner of Sunday’s semifinal between No. 2 seed LA Galaxy and No. 6 seed Minnesota United.

Seattle last stunned LAFC in 2019 when they won a Western Conference championship at BMO Stadium. Saturday topped that because LAFC held a 10-game unbeaten streak against the Sounders, including knocking them out of the Leagues Cup quarterfinals and U.S. Open Cup semifinal in August.

“That’s the best part, honestly,” Morris said in response to not having to answer to why his team can’t beat LAFC. “We’re glad to put that narrative to bed.”

Add his not having to be doubted as a striker.

Morris is tied with teammate Raúl Ruidíaz with nine postseason goals. He had a career-high 13 during the regular season.

“For Jordan to put the game away was impressive,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said, noting Morris’ only other significant playoff goal as a rookie in a two-legged conference final against Colorado.

“This one was massive,” Schmetzer continued. “The way he turned and spun it, tough angle and hitting the ball up. It was a classic strikers’ goal.”

For once, it was a Sounders opponent making a hair-pulling error that changed the complexity of a match. It’s just not expected in a playoff semifinal before 22,301 fans.

But there was LAFC defender Maxime Chanot deep in the box, prepared to stop a cross from Obed Vargas. The Frenchman shifted to clear the ball out of bounds with his left foot, except it deflected past Lloris and nestled into the back corner of the net.

The unintended equalizer in the 59th minute breathed life into the Sounders.

“You put balls in the box, you create dangerous situations and things are going to happen,” Morris said of the gifted goal. “We needed something like that being down 1-nil to push us forward so we could get back into the game. It was super unlucky for him.”

Before Chanot’s own goal, top-seeded LAFC was replaying the same game against the Sounders. A bad giveaway by Jackson Ragen ended with Ryan Hollingshead beating Yeimar to a cross to cut a right-footed shot into goal in the 50th minute.

Yeimar injured his hamstring on a defensive run against Dénis Bouanga and was subbed off for Nathan in the 66th minute.

Morris had a header drift over the crossbar in the 67th minute for the team’s last threatening attempt in regulation. Then keeper Stefan Frei moved into the spotlight.

The veteran had a cradle save (73rd minute), diving save (87th) and left-handed save (95th) to carry the 1-1 draw into extra time. A light rain began to fall, and more was asked of Frei, who had a kick save in the 100th minute and rammed into the post for a save in the 120th minute to continue to frustrate the Black & Gold’s potent attack.

“I felt relaxed,” said Frei, who had nine saves overall. “Because there was five in the back, there were no gaps and there was help. It was a full team effort all the way. The limited stuff that did come through, I was able to clean up and that’s what a team does.”

Some would say four losses against an opponent is enough reason to try something different in a fifth meeting. Instead, injuries forced Schmetzer to start a completely new lineup and formation against LAFC — jamming the backline with five players.

Sounders midfielder Reed Baker-Whiting and defender Jon Bell made their playoff debut starts. The nod was Baker-Whiting’s seventh overall start this season in MLS competitions and second for Bell. The pairing replaced forward Paul Rothrock (quad) and defender Nouhou (illness), Schmetzer adding Nouhou remains in Cameroon after playing two matches with his national team earlier this month.

Schmetzer returned Morris (hamstring) and midfielder Albert Rusnák (hip) to the starting lineup. The attacking leaders missed Game 2 of the opening round sweep against Houston due to injuries. That moved midfielder João Paulo and Ruidíaz to the bench. The former subbed on at the beginning of the second extra period.

“This is a little better than 2019,” Schmetzer said of winning in a hostile environment with untested players instead of proven talents. “Those players in there [locker room] had to dig deep, they had to fight, they had to preserve, they had to overcome.”

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo entered the match with a completely healthy squad, but left club original Carlos Vela off the gameday roster. Cherundolo’s subtle changes in personnel were starting Olivier Giroud up top and having Eduard Atuesta pull the strings in the midfield. Giroud is the all-time leading goal scorer for the men’s French national team, but the 38-year-old looked stiff against Seattle’s backline.

LAFC had a solid attempt in the 28th minute off a free kick. Aaron Long spun on the ball and sent a left-footed shot wide of goal.

Seattle had the first shot on goal, albeit Vargas’ aim was directly at Lloris in the 39th minute. Two minutes later, Chanot was shown a yellow card for holding Morris during a transition play.

Rusnák took the free kick and in a crowded keepers’ box, Bell got two swipes at goal. Chanot cleared the second off the line in the 43rd minute to help send the sides into the break goalless.

“From the start of the game we came out and set the tone and had the right mentality,” Morris said. “To comeback, especially how things have been going against the team, shows the character of this team. In playoffs, you’ve just got to fight.”