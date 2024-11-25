Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alexander J. Ramey and Isabella J. Tibbetts, both of Spokane.

Cole N. Fairbairn and Sarah M. Knowles, both of Spokane.

Carson J. Jeney and Georgia L. Galbreath, both of Spokane.

Kyle D. Hrubecky and Abilynn E. Raetz, both of Spokane.

Johannah L. Brown and Patricia K. Sikkila, both of Spokane.

Olufemi A. Amoo, of Kent, Wash., and Martha C. Bore, of Spokane.

Rex M. Addy and Mimanne E. Mioshy, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

SKMC Investments Spokane Mayfair Properties LLC v. Justina Clement, et al., restitution of premises.

New Bryant Arms South v. Serena Wright, restitution of premises.

Espanola Partners LLC v. Yesenia Vargas-Martinez, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Tammy McCray, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Daniel Dunbar, et al., restitution of premises.

Farr Dece III Investments LLC v. Daryl Gardner, restitution of premises.

Toris Place LLC v. Jeremiah Temple, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Jonathon Brendle, restitution of premises.

Cooper George LLC v. Erica Naea, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Betty Finley, et al., restitution of premises.

West and Company Realty LLC v. Timothy Denmark, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Hannah Dugger-Thieschafer, et al., restitution of premises.

Stephen Kraft LLC v. Sean Staley, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Terrence Shannon, restitution of premises.

Acorn 03 LLC, et al. v. Karen Orona, restitution of premises.

Wiliam C. Lewis v. Ron Jobe, restitution of premises.

NJY001 LLC v. Scherrie Cleveland, et al., restitution of premises.

Horizon Development Group LLC v. William H. Johnston, et al., restitution of premises.

Starlight 2 LLC v. Ramiro Duran, et al., restitution of premises.

Heather Fields v. Meg Larance, et al., medical malpractice.

Brynn Tupper v. CHSPSC LLC, et al., medical malpractice.

Vietzke Family LLC, et al. v. Joshuwa Smith, restitution of premises.

Vietzke Family LLC, et al. v. Bradley Buchanan, et al., restitution of premises.

Jacks Villas LLC v. Billson Kiotak, et al., restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Robert Agli, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Donaven Talley, et al., restitution of premises.

Carol Combs v. Tabitha Hansen, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. John Bumpas, restitution of premises.

Central Park Condominium Association v. Jennifer Hamilton-Murray, restitution of premises.

JMAC Ready Mix Division v. Eller Corporation, money claimed owed.

Mackenzie Slye LLC v. Chloe E. McClave, et al., money claimed owed.

Diamond Parking Inc. v. Caleb Kleinfelter, restitution of premises.

Sprucewood 46 LLC v. Suzan Harding, et al., restitution of premises.

Pearl Street Apartments LLC v. Felicia Reineman, restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Drielle Lamberson, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Cheryl Eklins, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Tony Kania, et al., restitution of premises.

Black Cheney LLC v. Caleb Gorman, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Tan Nguyen, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Savannah Storseth, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Roger Rudolph, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Jason O. Cook, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Brian Reeves, money claimed owed.

Brenda Hobbs v. Jeff Kreger, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Paris Pleasant, restitution of premises.

Whimsical Pig Limited v. Victor Schwartz, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Rhiennen Dewey, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Lucy Rilang, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Neveah Old-Horn, restitution of premises.

Cedar Meadows CB Inc. v. John Rogers, restitution of premises.

Ani W. Finn v. Carson Goetz, seeking damages for injuries from motor vehicle accident.

Jonathan Lodato v. Yvette Cocchiarella, restitution of premises.

Albert R. Hotchkiss, et al. v. Gina Manaco, et al., medical malpractice.

Washington Trust Bank v. MF Enterprises LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Jason E. Pickett, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Enrique C. Herman, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Kellie M. Sweeney, et al., money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Chenoa A. Lenhardt, money claimed owed.

Central Lofts LLC v. David Symons, restitution of premises.

Bellwood Investments v. James Pringle, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Donald B. Pederson, et al., restitution of premises.

Barbara Arnold, et al. v. Angie Allen, restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Emily A. Pedrelli, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Tat Du, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Jason E. Pickett, money claimed owed.

Sherwin Williams Company v. Semen Topov, et al., money claimed owed.

Sherwin Williams Company v. War Paint Enterprises LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Doug Pecha v. Joe Lumbert, et al., restitution of premises.

Airway Pointe LP v. Sandra Young, et al., restitution of premises.

Windermer Equity Brokers LLC v. Anita A. Beck, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Travis King, restitution of premises.

Black Coral Project LLC, et al. v. Sean Harris, restitution of premises.

JG Fox Inc. v. James Foreman Jr., et al., seeking quiet title.

American Express NA v. James Snedeger, money claimed owed.

New Bryant Arms South v. Keirstin E. Jones, restitution of premises.

Max Johnson v. Marcus Doe, et al., restitution of premises.

Dale L. Strom v. Kari Nevin, et al., restitution of premises.

RC Schwarts and Associates Inc. v. Clemente Flores, restitution of premises.

Michael Fruci v. Arianna E. Estes, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Andrew Walker, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Christopher Ward, money claimed owed.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Sarah Chickering, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Green 42 LLC v. Shae J. Kirk, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Heather M. Swank, restitution of premises.

Tobin Ottwell v. Chloe M.E. Devine, restitution of premises.

Estate of Logan Quensenberry, et al. v. Providence St. Joseph’s Health, et al., wrongful death.

David Mattozzi Jr. v. Joshua Shinskie, restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Lana Robel, restitution of premises.

CEP III Regal Ridge 23 LLC v. Elisiva Tonga, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Nickolas Gentry, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern WA v. Amanda Perkins, restitution of premises.

Richard Lewis v. Spokane Lighthouse Church Settlement, seeking damages for injuries from motor vehicle collision.

Numerica Credit Union v. Doreen L. Fletcher, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Ronald R. Manyire, money claimed owed.

Winter Heights LLC v. Megan Hix, et al., restitution of premises.

Security Properties Residential LLC v. Dakotah Eickstadt, restitution of premises.

Hillyard Plaza v. Kristen N. Aubrey, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Cameron Turner, restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Kari D. Nelson, money claimed owed.

CY The Olmsted LLC v. Thrive International, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Remy, Ladonna D. and Dickinson, Len

Bennett, Anuree and James Lomax III

Carley, Martha A. and Szotkowski, William A.

Coston, Susan and Gale

Petreska, Maja and Arlington-Davis, Anderson A.

Raugust, Harvey D. and Cheryl A.

Stiles, Maria A. and Franks, Curtis D.

Kern, Kevin J. and Crystal M.

Thomas, Joel A. and Njogu, Joyce M.

Weaver, Mariah I. and Thomas, Nathaniel I.

Yego, Hillary K. and Mina, Patti J.

Grunzweig, Glenda B. and Miller, Gregory S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Michael S. Rhode, 52; 93 days in jail, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to stalking, harassment, physical control and reckless driving.

William A. Orvalla, 49; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Mathew B. Townsend, 39; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Shawna L. McGlothen, 28; 68 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

James A. Lycett, 40; 33 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Lyle D. Eutsler, 40; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Luis M. Moreno, 32; 30 months in prison, after pleading guilty to selling or delivering a controlled substance.

Alexis R. Barden, 26; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Joshua D. Husband, 35; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Tobey F. Hipes, 57; 22 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, harassment and two counts of violation of order.

Adam L. Jones, 41; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Taylor R. Cooper-Elliott, 25; $2,405 restitution, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Ashley R. Doyle, 31; 11 days in jail with 11 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Victoria R. Langlois, 31; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Christopher Bacon, 28; 108 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Joseph P. Santoro, 25; $500 restitution, 14 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Roger L. Newton, 37; 17 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Jacob D. Porter, 34; $1,1180 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault – domestic violence.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

William B. Rennie, 69; 31 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation – domestic violence.

Paul J. Sorenson, 53; $450 restitution, two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

William P. Weatherford, 61; seven days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted second degree assault.