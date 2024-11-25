Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: Battle 4 Atlantis breakdown, GU’s improved defense and the potent Ike-Huff combo

When the Battle 4 Atlantis tips off on Wednesday in The Bahamas, there’s a good chance the Gonzaga men’s basketball team will run into some old friends.

In the latest Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast, longtime Spokesman-Review reporter Jim Meehan and TV analyst and former GU big man Richard Fox look ahead to the eight-team tournament, which could include matchups against Indiana and ex-Zag Oumar Ballo, and Arizona featuring former assistant Tommy Lloyd.

Meehan and Fox also look back to GU’s big win over San Diego State, talk about the Zags’ improved defense and break down the efficient big-man tandem of Graham Ike and Braden Huff.

Catch the episode here, or find it on Apple Podcasts, and Spotify and Google Podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.