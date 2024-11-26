Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus edition of our monthly letters column. We are receiving a lot of questions about the various respiratory tract infections that become common this time of year and will have columns on them soon. In the meantime, with such full inboxes, we’ll dive right into your letters.

• We heard from a reader regarding a column about gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD. Commonly known as heartburn, it occurs when acid surges up from the stomach and into the esophagus, where it causes irritation and damage. “I was prescribed antacids to help with discomfort from GERD, but they were of minimal help,” he wrote. “Then I read that drinking alkaline water would neutralize the pepsin in the esophagus. I did that and have been much more comfortable ever since.”

Pepsin, which digests protein, is one of the acids produced by the stomach. During episodes of acid reflux, pepsin can become lodged in the tissues of the esophagus. It has been found that when you drink alkaline water with a pH of 8.8, it can help neutralize the effects of pepsin. However, it is important to understand that GERD is the reason pepsin has reached the esophagus. That makes the lifestyle changes discussed in the column important. These include reaching a healthful weight; eating smaller meals; minimizing high-fat, acidic and spicy foods; and avoiding eating before bed.

• A recent column about how going for even a short walk after a meal can help with blood sugar control has received a lot of positive responses. We heard from a reader in California who used the column to persuade his wife to get out of the kitchen and into the neighborhood. “I often go for a walk after dinner. It’s a chance to visit with our neighbors and spend some time outdoors. When I tried to get my wife to join me, she would say that she had to get the kitchen cleaned up instead,” he wrote. “Well, her latest A1C test came back as pre-diabetes. I remembered what I read in your column about walking after a meal and shared it with her. Long story short, she comes for a walk with me now, and afterward I help her with the dishes. Win-win across the board.” Thank you for sharing such a good outcome. We think you’ll be happy to know that two other aspects of your evening walk – socializing and spending time in nature – have been shown to contribute to improved emotional and cognitive health.

• Another reader interested in the idea that walking soon after a meal can help with blood sugar control asked us to provide the source material. The information was published in the Feb. 11, 2022, issue of the journal Sports Medicine. It can be found online.

We love hearing from you, so thank you for taking the time to write. If it occurs to you, please let us know your city or region. And a quick reminder – we cannot review personal medical information, offer a diagnosis or second opinion or comment on specific medications or treatment plans.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.