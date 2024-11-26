Colorado investigates reports of falsified data on cleanup of about 350 oil, gas sites

By Judith Kohler The Denver Post

State oil and gas regulators are investigating reports that environmental consultants falsified results of tests on soil, groundwater and contamination at about 350 locations in Weld County between 2021 and this summer.

The information was submitted on behalf of some of Colorado’s largest oil and gas producers and was intended to determine whether work to clean up spills or close oil and gas sites met the state’s cleanup standards.

The Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry, said Tuesday that based on its preliminary investigation, the agency is confident that there’s no new risk to public health beyond the original conditions that prompted the work.

“ECMC has also put in place additional safeguards to prevent falsified data from being submitted in the future, including requiring additional documentation and examining metadata,” the agency said in a statement.

The ECMC began looking into the lab results during the summer when operators notified the state of the potential falsification of information. Regulators opened an investigation into the scope of the situation and potential risks. Officials said they determined by early October that the problem involved potentially hundreds of instances of the submission of false data.

Because of voluntary disclosures by operators, ECMC said it became aware that individuals at two Denver-area environmental consulting firms allegedly altered laboratory data that they submitted to the state on behalf of their clients.

Eagle Environmental Consulting submitted data on behalf of Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Civitas Resources Inc., according to the ECMC. Tasman Geosciences submitted information on behalf of Occidental Petroleum, the state said.

Reached by phone, Eagle Environmental declined to comment. Messages were left with Tasman Geosciences.

“Following the disclosure of the falsified data, we took immediate action to investigate the allegations. We hold operators responsible for their contractors’ work, and I appreciate their self-reporting and cooperation to date,” ECMC Director Julie Murphy said in a statement.

The state’s investigation could include enforcement action and fines. The agency is cooperating with law enforcement regarding possible criminal and civil penalties.