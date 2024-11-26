Former Spokesman editor Steve Smith pleads guilty in child exploitation case

Former Spokesman-Review editor Steve Smith heads back to jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges on Tuesday in the Spokane County Courthouse. (Dan Pelle/For The Spokesman-Review)

Former Spokesman-Review executive editor and University of Idaho media ethics professor Steven Smith admitted in a court hearing Tuesday to sexually exploiting minors and possessing child pornography.

Smith, 74, kept his eyes trained on the floor as he entered the courtroom. He shuffled his feet as if shackled, but he was not. He occasionally smiled as he whispered to his attorney, but he did not peer out into the gallery, which contained only a victim-witness advocate, detectives, a friend of his ex-wife and detectives who investigated the case.

Smith, who taught journalism at the University of Idaho from 2010 -20 and was the executive editor at The Spokesman-Review from 2002 -08, was originally charged with 11 counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct when he was arrested in July 2023.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to the amended charges of one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of possession of child pornography possession.

Smith was linked to the crimes last year from a CashApp account registered in his name. He was using the account to send money to 10-, 11- and 14-year-old girls in exchange for naked photos and videos of themselves, court records say.

Investigators wrote in their reports that some of the images found on his devices were of 5-year-old girls being assaulted by men.

Spokane County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Emily Sullivan said in the hearing Tuesday that prosecutors were working closely with federal agents and attorneys because child exploitation cases often cross state lines.

If Smith is sentenced to 10 years or more, “the federal interests will be met,” she said.

As part of the agreement, Smith will also have to pay $1,000 for every image of a child he had in his possession and will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison, presumably at age 84.

Offered a chance to make a statement, Smith demurred and instead allowed the judge to use the investigator’s statement of facts to serve the purpose.

He answered Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren assertively and finished by saying, “I appreciate the opportunity.”

“I plead guilty to all charges,” Smith said after the judge read through the documents.

He kept his eyes aimed at the floor as he exited the courtroom in handcuffs.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m.