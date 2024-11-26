Notebook: Surging Seahawks defense might be adding key piece soon

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON – A surging Seahawks defense might be on the verge of getting back one of its best players – outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Nwosu will return to practice this week, opening his 21-day window to practice before he either has to be placed on the 53-man active roster or returned to injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Macdonald said Nwosu won’t make it back for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and he said it’s unclear when Nwosu will return to game action.

“I think the plan is we’ll have him out there (Tuesday) in some capacity,” Macdonald said during his weekly day-after-game news conference Monday following Sunday’s 16-6 victory over Arizona. “… The window will open and then we’ll go from there.”

Getting back on the practice field is an obvious step in the right direction for Nwosu, who has played just seven games since the 2022 season because of three different injuries.

Nwosu missed the last 11 games of last season with a pectoral injury.

He suffered a sprained knee in the final preseason game this year against Cleveland and sat out the first four regular-season games.

After recovering from that injury and returning to play, he suffered a thigh injury against the Giants on Oct. 6.

Nwosu was placed on IR the following week, playing just 20 snaps.

The Seahawks have used Boye Mafe and Derick Hall as their primary edge rushers this season without Nwosu, while using Dre’Mont Jones on the edge.

They’ll be glad to welcome back Nwosu to the mix for the playoff stretch drive.

As Nwosu posted on the social-media platform X on Monday shortly before Macdonald relayed the news of his return: “Perfect timing.”

Nwosu led the Seahawks with 9.5 sacks in 2022 in his first season with the team following four years with the Chargers.

That led to him signing a three-year, $45 million contract extension in July, 2023 that included $16.6 million fully guaranteed. His deal this year carries a cap hit of just over $7.8 million, sixth-highest on the team.

The three significant injuries have limited him to just seven games since signing that contract.

The deal has two years remaining, but no more guaranteed money and the Seahawks could have a decision on their hands following the season — $6 million in his 2025 salary becomes guaranteed if he is on the roster on Feb. 10 as part of a deal that sees his cap number balloon from $7.8 million this year to $21.49 million in 2025.

That’s a worry for down the road for the Seahawks, whose turnaround on defense – allowing just 23 points in wins the last two weeks against the 49ers and Cardinals — has them in first place in the NFC West.

Haynes, Laumea to battle for right guard spot

Anthony Bradford, who has started all 11 games this season at right guard, is expected to miss a game or two after suffering an ankle injury Sunday.

Bradford played just four snaps Sunday before departing and was replaced for the rest of the game by rookie Christian Haynes, who played a career-high 60 snaps.

Haynes, a third-round pick out of UConn, saw some significant snaps in six games earlier this year while in a rotation with Bradford.

The team scrapped that rotation after the loss to Buffalo on Oct. 27 and Haynes was inactive for the loss to the Rams and played only on special teams against the 49ers last week.

Macdonald on Monday praised Haynes staying ready despite having been relegated to reserve status.

“(He) deserves all the credit (being) a guy that was in a rotation, and AB kind of took over — he still prepared, knew all the things no mentals (mistakes) on the day,” Macdonald said. “(There’s) some technique stuff we’ve got to get cleaned up but overall good enough to win the game.”

Macdonald said the team will also get rookie sixth-round pick Sataoa Laumea of Utah ready to go if needed.

Laumea has been inactive for every game this season. With Bradford out he appears set to step into the role of being the third guard on gameday and potentially pushing Haynes for playing time on the right side.

“Sataoa is someone that we’re going to take a long look at, as well,” Macdonald said. “… He can play both left and right guard. Just a guy we’re real excited about bringing him in and see his approach every day now that he gets an opportunity. It’s another example of, ‘Hey, what are you doing to do with it?’ Go to work.”

Lucas ‘taking steps’

As Macdonald said was the hope going in to the game, Abe Lucas played all 64 snaps at right tackle in his second game back this season after recovering from knee surgery.

Lucas, the former Washington State standout, played 42 of 60 snaps in the Nov. 17 win over the 49ers with rookie Michael Jerrell rotating in for a couple series as the team tried to ease Lucas back.

“He’s taking steps,” Macdonald said. “It’s good to give him a whole game. I know he’s sore. It’s going to be a process now getting Abe full speed, all the reps, all the things. But it’s great to have him out there.”

Lucas was twice called for illegal formation penalties early in the game. Each time, Macdonald said Lucas simply lined up “too far away” from the line of scrimmage. Offenses must have at least seven players on the line of scrimmage.