Sounders’ Paul Rothrock to miss remainder of MLS playoffs

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

Paul Rothrock is out for the remainder of the Sounders’ playoff run due to a quad injury, coach Brian Schmetzer told KJR-AM on Tuesday.

Seattle (3-0) will play No. 2-seed LA Galaxy (3-0) in a Western Conference final on Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. The winner will host the MLS Cup on Dec. 7.

Rothrock made his MLS playoff debut in the opening-round sweep of fifth-seeded Houston. The Capitol Hill native started both matches in the series but subbed off after 72 minutes in Game 2 with the muscular injury.

The forward hasn’t trained with the team this month and missed last week’s conference semifinal upset against top-seeded Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium.

“I’m going to officially rule him out for the rest of the playoffs,” Schmetzer said. “He was playing hurt and the quad just isn’t going to make it, so he’s definitely out.”

Schmetzer started Reed Baker-Whiting on the left wing against LAFC. He’s questionable due to an unspecified injury. Other players who can slot into the position are Georgi Minoungou and Léo Chú.

Rothrock, 25, is a former academy player who signed his first one-year contract with the Sounders in 2023. He was a catalyst for the team’s summer turnaround from 10th in the conference table to a fourth-place finish.

Seattle finished the regular-season campaign on a seven-game unbeaten streak. Rothrock started each match and scored three of his five MLS goals during the run. Rothrock had eight goals and three assists, through all competitions.