Tom’s Turkey Drive still making sure every family can have a Thanksgiving feast after 25 years

Entering its 25th year, Tom’s Turkey Drive has distributed over 8,500 meal kits this year for families in need of a turkey and more for the holiday.

The quarter-century anniversary is “bittersweet” said Second Harvest community partnerships director Eric Williams.

“To know the need still exists after 25 years is heart-wrenching. But knowing the community can come together to help each other this time of year is rewarding,” Williams said.

Named for retired KREM 2 News chief meteorologist Tom Sherry, the annual food drive started with 300 turkeys being given out. It has since grown to thousands of nearly 40-pound Thanksgiving meal kits that include a frozen turkey, stuffing, rolls, cranberry sauce and other food for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

Williams said that growth was “completely due to the generosity of donors” who gave Second Harvest food, money and free labor.

Packing up cars with a turkey and other goodies in the parking lot of Life Center Church, first-time volunteer Madison Valadez said she would be back next year.

“There is just so much good energy radiating out of here,” she said. “Everybody’s just so grateful.”

Bundled up in a winter coat on a rainy November afternoon, Valadez said she did not feel the cold. But looking at the line of cars stretched across the church’s massive parking lot, she wasn’t sure that would hold up by the end of her volunteering shift.

“We’ll get through all these cars quickly. It’s such a well-oiled machine,” she said. “The volunteers who have done this year after year have got the efficiency down. It’s really impressive.”

Tom’s Turkey Drive used to be centrally located at the Spokane County Interstate Fairgrounds but has moved to more than a dozen locations across Spokane and North Idaho in recent years. According to Williams, Second Harvest wanted families to get their Thanksgiving meal closer to home. Those getting a meal kit also had to pre-register.

“That really keeps the lines moving. We don’t want anyone waiting at the fairgrounds for hours. When you’re there to get help, sitting in your car and not getting anything stinks,” Williams said.

Longtime turkey drive volunteer Jillian Clarkson said she keeps coming back because of “the great need” she has seen each year.

“Volunteering like this makes it easy because everybody’s here for the same reason – you really care. And I love being out here with people I care about,” she said.