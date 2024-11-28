Dear Annie: Giving thanks

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Readers: I want to wish you and your families a wonderful Thanksgiving! This holiday gives me the perfect reason to express how grateful I am for all of you. Your thoughtful questions and comments have taught me so much about life and continue to inspire me every day. Thank you for letting me be a part of your journey.

Practicing gratitude offers profound benefits for both our mental and physical health. It’s a simple act that can lead to improved mood, reduced stress, better relationships, and even a stronger immune system. Gratitude can be as small as jotting down a few things you’re thankful for or as big as expressing heartfelt thanks to someone who’s impacted your life.

There’s no one “right” way to practice gratitude; it’s personal, and what matters is finding what works for you. Whether it’s keeping a journal, meditating, writing thank-you notes or simply pausing to appreciate the moment, every little bit makes a difference.

As we celebrate Thanksgiving, I encourage you to take a moment to reflect on what you’re grateful for and let it brighten your day.

Below some of my favorite gratitude quotes.

“Wear gratitude like a cloak, and it will feed every corner of your life.” – Rumi

“I awoke this morning with devout thanksgiving for my friends, the old and the new.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.” – A.A. Milne

“Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” – Epicurus

“Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer. And let faith be the bridge you build to overcome evil and welcome good.” – Maya Angelou

“Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” – John F. Kennedy

“What separates privilege from entitlement is gratitude.” – Brene Brown

“O Lord that lends me life, lend me a heart replete with thankfulness.” – William Shakespeare

“Gratitude is the sign of noble souls.” – Aesop

“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.” – John F. Kennedy

“The power of finding beauty in the humblest things makes home happy and life lovely.” – Louisa May Alcott

“Appreciation is a wonderful thing. It makes what is excellent in others belong to us as well.” – Voltaire

“When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” – Willie Nelson

“When eating fruit, remember the one who planted the tree.” – Vietnamese Proverb

“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” – William Arthur Ward

“A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you.” – Elbert Hubbard

“Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” – Marcel Proust

“I don’t have to chase extraordinary moments to find happiness – it’s right in front of me if I’m paying attention and practicing gratitude.” – Brene Brown

“This is a wonderful day. I have never seen this one before.” – Maya Angelou

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.