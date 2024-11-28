Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mark A. Bychkov, of Spokane, and Anastasiya I. Gorbenko, of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy A. Bunney and Lisa B. Nash, both of Spokane.

Roman Moyseyenko and Rada A. Lance, both of Spokane.

Tommy Ngo and Thi Ngoc Anh Nguyen, both of Spokane.

Alec D. Mattos and Autumn M. Campa, both of Spokane.

Anton D. Robinson, of Bremerton, and Kaycee L. Wayne, of Spokane.

Sarah M. Edwards, of Spokane Valley, and Alexys J. Jolstead, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lorraine M. Metheny v. Susan K. Hamblen, et al., seeking damages for injuries from motor vehicle collision.

Winter Heights LLC v. Nega Mekonnen, restitution of premises.

Kenneth H. and Mary J. McLeod Living Trust v. Eric Lafko, restitution of premises.

Oak Street Investment Holdings LLC v. Andrea Klein, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Alyssa T. Aguayo, money claimed owed.

Spokane Teachers Credit Union v. Ashley M. Bowie, money claimed owed.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Daniel McNair, restitution of premises.

Boxcar Spo LLC v. William Wirth, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Aimee K. Tippett, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Patrick Leavy, restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Resina Yotoma, et al., restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Lily Acevedo, restitution of premises.

Maria L. Laiminger v. Multicare Health System, et al., medical malpractice.

Platinum Rental LLC v. Jeremy S. Tindal, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hutson, Benjamin M. and Koep, Healy N.

Stayton, Lisa C. and Michael A.

Goetz, Emerald B. and Andrew E.

Johnson, Kelli E. and Tabert, Scot H.

Conlon, Robb J. and Mandy C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jonathan W. McElfish, 57; 88 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Kyza R. Richardson, 31; 25.5 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and fourth-degree assault.

Alyssa A. Ellsworth, 34; 17 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and criminal mischief.

Mattaya A. Overturf, 25; 61.5 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree theft.

Rebecca J. Manso, 39; 60 days in jail with 66 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree reckless burning.

Nichole J. Flint, 33; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Robert P. Talarico, 54; 26 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances and criminal mischief.

Caleb L. Marrow, 38; one month in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Paul S. Spearchief, 41; 33 days in jail with 33 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Tanner A. Davis, 31; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Kory M. Kerzman, 40; 21 days in jail with 21 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident and false reporting.

Richard Guay, 56; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after being found guilty of criminal mischief.

Tristan M. Kuepper, 21; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty on two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Greg Sharkey Jr., 40; 170 months in prison, after being found guilty on 10 counts of first-degree assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Eddie Williams Jr., 44; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Mandi J. Decker, 35; one day in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct and abusive language.

Mitchell M. Delp, 26; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Drake A. England, 32; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Donald J. Enyeart, 53; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Eric M. Kane, 49; $250 fine, three days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Joel D. Larson, 49; $250 fine, three days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Kody D. O’Briant, 23; one day in jail, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nora C. Washburn, 39; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault, no contact order violation and third-degree theft.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Tristain P. Heineman, 25; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with three days credit for time served, driving while intoxicated.