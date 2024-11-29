31-year-old man dies in head-on crash near Worley

A 31-year-old Western Washington man died after a head-on crash Friday on State Highway 58 near Worley, Idaho.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., the Aberdeen, Washington, man was driving a 2000 Honda CR-V west on the highway when he drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2011 Chrysler Town & Country, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The sole occupant of the Honda was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, troopers said.

All four occupants of the Chrysler, including a 20-year-old Spokane Valley woman who was driving, a 22-year-old Spokane Valley woman, an 18-year-old Spokane Valley woman and a 17-year-old Moscow man, were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, according to the release. All four were wearing seat belts.

Traffic on the highway was blocked for about 3½ hours.

ISP continues to investigate.