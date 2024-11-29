This day in history: ‘Quiet’ Thanksgiving Day in Spokane, but a busy day on the slopes

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 50 years ago: The Spokesman-Review reported a “quiet” Thanksgiving Day in Spokane.

The weather was clear and brisk, with near normal temperatures (a high of 38). This helped keep the holiday a “safe one for motorists.” Spokane International Airport and Amtrak reported light holiday traffic, following a busier Wednesday.

Skiers were out in force at Mount Spokane and Schweitzer Basin.

At St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 440 people were served a full Thanksgiving meal. These were people who would otherwise “have been alone on the holiday.”

From 100 years ago: Rosamond Lee Shaw, 27, former Spokane newspaperwoman, was fired from her job teaching English at the Canby High School in Oregon.

The reason: She had just married one of her students, age 17. The school board had been presented with a petition from 106 residents, asking for her dismissal. The board complied.

The news wasn’t all bad for her. The groom’s parents said they did not plan to ask for an annulment, as previously reported. On the contrary, they said they were “well-pleased with our son’s wife and are glad to welcome her into our family.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1781: The crew of slave ship Zong murders approximately 142 enslaved African people by throwing them into the sea to claim insurance.

1963: President Lyndon B. Johnson sets up the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.