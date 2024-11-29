Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Roland W. Gomez-Borges and Denise C. McCurdy, both of Spokane.

Arch L. Harrison and Sandra M. Blackwell, both of Spokane.

Hamilton H. Ackerman and Samantha L. Wilder, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Shawgo and Sabrina M. Greene, both of Cheney.

Michael A. Johnson and Edith R. Hawotte, both of Medical Lake.

Ethan M. Muniz, of Spring, Texas, and Ashlyn M. Wilding, of Liberty Lake.

Gannon J. Rehn, of Spokane, and Brittnee R. Crosby, of Rockford.

Laura H. Smale and Kendra N. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Lucas J. Riewer and Karen L. Carpenter, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremiah J. Shakespeare, of Veradale, and Nicole E. Walton, of Lancaster, Ohio.

Benjamin E. Ainley and Jennifer R. Boomer, both of Spokane.

Owen R. Mohler, of Columbia City, Ind., and Brianna L. Miller, of Fort Wayne, Ind.

Jacob S. Spence, of Spokane, and Kaela M. Davis, of St. Maries.

In the courts

Superior courts

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Codey L. Pearson, 30; $2,000 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Tony Hazel

Bernard R. Labrucherie Jr., 51; 44 days in jail with 44 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of harassment.

Abraham S. Branij, 21; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, six months and one day probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Samuel D. Servatius, 38; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Peter I. Fuerte, 45; six days in jail with six days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Billie J.F. Lowther, 32; four days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Dustin T. Hayes, 36; $617.21 restitution, 86 days in jail with 86 days credit for time served, 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, physical control while intoxicated and criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Leta A. Burns, Spokane Valley; debts of $266,189.

Rodney A. and Lindy A. McDaniel, Marysville, Wash.; debts not listed.

Carol L. Ganiere, Moses Lake; debts of $94,270.

Llolanda Nieto, Moses Lake; debts of $57,168.

Dakota Santacruz, Quincy, Wash.; debts of $58,358.

Jerry H. and Teresa J. Deuser, Spokane; debts of $103,579.

John J. Valdez, Warden, Wash.; debts of $116,345.

Douglas L. and Coulette M. Kuespert, Spokane; debts of $86,085.

Maria E. and Jose B. Martinez, Moses Lake; debts of $78,710.

Bodhi L. Forbes, Spokane; debts of $36,042.

Doran Borchert, Spokane; debts of $24,144.

Katie N. Sharp, Deer Park; debts of $45,317.

Wage-earner petitions

Brandon M. Evans, Cheney; debts of $521,364.

Neeko G. Sabedra, Moses Lake; debts of $51,526.

Judith A. Ciesla, Spokane; debts of $645,981.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Asher D. Tibbetts, 25; $886.64 fine, 12 months probation, reckless driving.

Luis O. Perez, 48; $43 fine, 10 days in jail converted to 10 days electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with license suspended.