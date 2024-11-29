Washington State women hang on to beat Virginia 75-74 at Puerto Rico Shootout

From staff reports

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Washington State women’s basketball team survived a frantic finish Friday to win a second consecutive game at the Puerto Rico Shootout.

WSU beat Virginia 75-74, with the Cavaliers missing three close-range shots in the final seconds at Roberto Clemente Coliseum .

The Cougars (4-3) built a nine-point lead midway through the fourth quarter and hung on, despite going scoreless the last 3 minutes, 10 seconds. The Cavaliers (6-2) did not score the final 2:18.

Eleonora Villa led four Cougars in double figures with 17 points. Joining her were Tara Wallack (13), Dayana Mendes (13) and Alex Covill (12).

WSU closes out the tournament Saturday against Drake.