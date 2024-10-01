Gonzaga’s Mark Few to be honored with John Wooden ‘Legends of Coaching’ Award

Gonzaga’s Mark Few has been named the recipient of the 2025 John R. Wooden Award’s “Legends of Coaching” Award.

Wooden’s grandson-in-law Craig Impelman made the announcement of Few’s selection Tuesday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club’s annual Wooden Award Tip-Off Luncheon. Few will be honored at an April 11 ceremony alongside the 2025 Wooden Award winners.

The award carries special significance for Few, who called Wooden “his biggest hero in coaching” after Gonzaga earned its 11th consecutive West Coast Conference title in 2011, second only at the time to Wooden’s UCLA Bruins’ 13-year streak from 1967-79 in the Pac-8/10. Wooden led UCLA to 10 national titles in a 12-year span.

Few will join a list of Legends of Coaching winners featuring several of his close friends in coaching, including Roy Williams, Rick Barnes, John Calipari and Jay Wright.

The Legends of Coaching Award recognizes coaches who exemplify Wooden’s high standard of coaching success and personal integrity and was adopted by the Wooden Award Steering Committee in 1999.

Few has a winning percentage of 83.4 in 25 seasons at GU’s head coach. His teams have played in 24 NCAA Tournaments – it would be 25 but the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID pandemic – and have reached the Sweet 16 the past nine seasons, including national championship appearances in 2017 and 2021.

Few has coached 21 consensus All-Americans and 17 WCC Players of the Year. He was an assistant on Steve Kerr’s staff as Team USA won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in August.