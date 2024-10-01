Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Kalub M. Wood and Jasmine A.S. Verrett, both of Spokane Valley.

Jonathan A. Swallow and Dorothy M. Archer, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Wilson and Chelane M. Connell, both of Spokane.

David L. Bare and Nydia R. Rodgers, both of Spokane.

Steven L. Estabrook, of Mount Vernon and Joyce E. Maly, both of Spokane.

Daniil N. Balabanov and Kyreanna M. Fiegel, both of Spokane Valley.

Charles K. Williams and Ashlee R. Fielder, both of Spokane.

Emanuel M. Storer, of Deer Park and Natalie G. Worley, of Colbert.

Matthew J. Chesney, of Coeur d’Alene and Esther R. Schumann, of Hayden.

Tiernan P. Supple and Darien R. Carson, both of Cheney.

Cody J. Sager and Elizabeth G. Goodwater, both of Newman Lake.

Jonathan R. Caesar and Shannon E. Olson, both of Spokane.

Vadym Manhul and Natalia Manhul, both of Spokane.

Benjamin E. Waggoner and Candace D. Sorenson, both of Spokane.

Angel M.L. Marney and Thanutchaya Boonma, both of Spokane Valley.

Pavlo Arnaut and Khrystyna Lavrishcheva, both of Spokane Valley.

Christian C. Leffler and Courtney N. Sims, both of Cheney.

George D. Eastman and Susan R. Warn, both of Spokane Valley.

Oni A.L. Mayer and Meifeng Chen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cody Gentry v. Mike‘s Bar and Grill, et al., complaint.

Jackson Morgan v. Gallagher Benefit Services, et al., complaint and demand for jury trial.

Rosemary A. Murphy v. East Summit Construction Inc., et al., complaint.

Robert W. Critchlow v. Lowes Home Centers LLC, et al., complaint.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Leland J. Westerlund,18; 384 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Curtis P. Tancredi, 27; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment based alternative, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Ericka McCandless, 52; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Patricia L. Jackson, 48; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Johnnie N. Earp, 37; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property, possession of another’s identification and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Griffith Edwin, 27; three days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

Joave A. Ellis, 29; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of possession of a known controlled substance.

Jacob P. Everbodytalksabout, 32; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Michael J. Fagan, 40; 98 days in jail, after being found guilty of physical control.

Donovan D. Good, 61; $1,245 fine, 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated and fourth-degree assault.

Bradlee C. Graves, 32; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree malicious mischief, pedestrian or vehicular interference and possession of a known controlled substance.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jacob M. Kline, 27; 22 days in jail, after being found guilty of hit-and-run of unattended vehicle.

Aren L. Lawrence, 25; 35 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a known counterfeit substance, third-degree theft and false statement to public servant.

Ashley L. Littlejohn, 30; 13 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jerome A. McKibben, 46; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Ezekiel L.M. Morgan, 22; 164 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Robert R, Price, 42; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Stevie L. Schubach, 21; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Anthony M. Sullivan, 22; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jesse V.L. Summers, 35; 45 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree escape and third-degree theft.

Joseph D. Vincent, 36; 20 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.