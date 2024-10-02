50 years ago in Expo history: A ‘cosmopolitan atmosphere’ and an official fair diaper stood out as the fair continued into fall

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s influx of international visitors had given the city a new “cosmopolitan atmosphere,” The Spokesman-Review said.

Many of the foreign dignitaries, fairgoers and performers had stayed with local families, “enriching our knowledge and understanding.”

They had brought their customs and cultures with them, resulting in a “mutually beneficial exchange.”

In other Expo news, the fair had acquired “official” sponsorships from airlines, laundries, and moving and coffee companies.

Now, The Spokesman reported, the fair had acquired an “Official Disposable Diaper.”

The name of the diaper was, unfortunately, left unspecified.

From 100 years ago: George Murray, federal Prohibition agent, was recovering in a Grand Forks, British Columbia, hospital, and an alleged bootlegger, wounded in the same gunfight, remained in serious condition.

The driver of the bootleggers’ auto escaped, but “officers claim the man is well known to them and that his arrest is a matter of but a few hours.”

The gunfight occurred just north of Curlew, Washington.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1789: George Washington transmits the proposed constitutional amendments (United States Bill of Rights) to the states for ratification.

1944: Polish resistance fighters capitulate in the Warsaw Uprising after an estimated 250,000 people are killed.

2007: President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea walks across the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea on his way to the second Inter-Korean Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Il.