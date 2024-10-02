Can Washington’s apple harvest be safer and quicker? This group is asking the pickers

By Larissa Babiak Tri-City Herald

Who better to ask about doing a job safer, quicker and more efficiently than the worker who does it every day?

A Tri-Cities-based nonprofit is doing just that — turning to farmworkers to come up with ideas for new technologies and methods.

Last year, Semillero de Ideas organized a farmworker innovation challenge focused on the cherry crop.

This year, it’s all about Washington’s most valuable agricultural commodity — apples.

Each year, the state’s apple harvest generates nearly $9 billion in total economic impact and supports more than 68,000 jobs.

Washington is the top apple-producing state in the U.S. More than 60% of the nation’s apples and 97% of organic apples are grown here.

“There is an ongoing shortage of agricultural labor, and labor is the largest variable cost of production for apples and other tree fruits,” said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington Tree Fruit Association.

“So new technologies and processes that can improve labor efficiency are needed,” he said in a recent statement. “Also welcome are innovations that can improve worker safety, food safety and which conserve limited resources such as water.”

Your Ideas Matter, Manzana Challenge 2024, is inviting H-2A and domestic workers from Washington, as well as out-of-state farmworkers, to submit their ideas in teams of two or more.

“We engage farmworkers on their insights because we know they are the knowledge holders,” said Alexia Estrada, a community outreach team member and former board member for Semillero de Ideas.

“We want whatever they create to be useful to them and benefit their working environment,” Estrada said. “The end goal is to get the innovation to market for other farmworkers to use.”

First place ($6,000), second place ($4,000) and third place ($2,000) prizes from private donations and the official sponsor, Once Upon a Farm, will be awarded to the top ideas.

The organization has received support from the Worker and Farmer Labor Association and the tree fruit association.

Semillero de Ideas also is seeking expert volunteers to help with project development, including engineers, scientists and manufacturers.

Staff will host optional workshops throughout Washington and parts of Oregon where teams can develop ideas and work on their innovations.

Last year, Luis Barrera, a Mattawa farmworker, won $1,000 with his submission of a cherry-picking harness that both reduced worker injury and stress while improving productivity.

Semillero de Ideas continues to support Barrera by helping him work on different iterations of the harness, receive a patent and get the product distributed and sold.

“In the future, we would love growers to come to us with a problem on their farm,” Estrada said. “We know that these teams are able to solve those problems.”

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31 and can be submitted in a variety of formats, including video, audio and text.

Farmworkers who want to apply can call or send a message through Whatsapp at (509) 619-3392 or (509) 619-3395.

For more information, visit Semillero de Ideas on Facebook.