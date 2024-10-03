Highly-anticipated Gonzaga season to begin with sellout crowd at Kraziness in the Kennel

Gonzaga’s home sellout streak should eclipse 300 games early this season, but the Bulldogs will unofficially play in front of their first capacity crowd Saturday at the annual Kraziness in the Kennel event.

The school made a limited number of tickets available for the preseason scrimmage/showcase and announced Wednesday the event had sold out.

Fans with tickets can enter McCarthey Athletic Center at 2 p.m., with Kraziness in the Kennel officially starting at 3 . Those unable to attend can watch the event on delay at 6 on SWX or listen live through Gonzaga Sports Properties.

Roughly one month before the Nov. 4 season opener against visiting Baylor at the Arena, Kraziness will offer a first look at Gonzaga’s 2024-25 team – a group bolstered by four returning starters in Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Ben Gregg and Graham Ike, along with two key rotation pieces, Dusty Stromer and Braden Huff, from last year’s group that advanced to the program’s ninth consecutive Sweet 16.

Transfers Khalif Battle (Arkansas), Michael Ajayi (Pepperdine), Emmanuel Innocenti (Tarleton State) and Braden Smith (Colgate) will make their first public appearance in a Gonzaga uniform, as will freshman center Ismaila Diagne.

The schedule of events for the program hasn’t been revealed, but it normally includes player and coach introductions, a preview of the team’s pregame hype video, a 3-point contest, skills competition, abbreviated intrasquad scrimmage and closing remarks from coach Mark Few.

Kingston Flemings, a five-star point guard from Texas, had planned to take a recruiting trip to Gonzaga for Kraziness in the Kennel, but the class of 2025 prospect is reportedly focused on two schools in his recruitment – Houston and Texas Tech – and it’s unclear if he still plans to visit Spokane.

The Bulldogs will also host Warner Pacific in an exhibition on Oct. 30.