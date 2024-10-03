Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tristan R. Albrecht and Johanna A. Lenhart, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph P. DiMarco and Samantha R. Spalding, both of Liberty Lake.

Casey J. Cordero and Jacquelyn M. Greer, both of Spokane.

Jacob K. Johnson and Deeanna M. Koker, both of Spokane.

Suhail T. Alzuhairi and Lacey R. Barlow, both of Spokane.

Michael D. James, of Airway Heights and Nicole B. Hess, of Cheney.

Ronald D. Johnson and Susan M. Stowell, both of Elk.

John R. Andres and Winifred R. Hurrell, both of Spokane.

Shawn M. Foreman and Amy M. Keppler, both of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Michael W. Hall and Loc Thi Ta, both of Liberty Lake.

Jacob L. Silva and Haley J.A. Fernandez, both of Spokane.

Damian R. Payne and Mariz J.G. Ramirez, both of Airway Heights.

Nicholas L. Randell, of Spokane Valley and Sarai R. Orth, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

First National Bank of Omaha v. Walter L. Dunston, money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Vicki L. Leavey, money claimed owed.

Vadim Topik, et al., v. Beemnet Birru, et al., complaint for injury and damages.

Ronald Foreman, et al. v. Izaac Brose, et al., complaint for injury and damages.

Gina Hern v. NFS Unlimited WA LLC, complaint.

Joletta McKliget v. TVI Inc, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sattarov, Sattar and Tomlin, Stephanie

Johnson, Jennifer N. and Sean K.

Jonas, Jesse A. and Walruff, Abigail R.

Kuiper, Stella and Kuiper, Isaac

Englehart, Amy and Nicklaus

McGowan, Brandon J. and Kristie M.

Ball, Kelby A. and Perry, Gabriel M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Jony Achi, 22; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to custodial assault.

Justin Betts, 42; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Matthew J. Ackley, 20; 11 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

David P. Gardner, 44; $500 fine, two days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Jason J. Gonzalez, 57; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Gabriel J. Graham, 41; three days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of unlawful camping on public property.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Charlston D. Harper, 42; 17 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Oji L. Mack, 26; 14 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Jermaine M. McCrary, 48; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.