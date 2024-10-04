Comedian Wanda Sykes, with guest star Keith Robinson, will headline First Interstate Center for the Arts on Thursday

From staff reports

Emmy award-winning standup comedian Wanda Sykes is bringing her comedy to the First Interstate Center for the Arts next week.

Also an actor, Sykes’ filmography spans more than two decades, including films “Monster-in-Law,” “Evan Almighty” and “Bad Moms.” She’s done voice-over work for various animated films and has appeared on a number of TV series over the years, guest-starring on ABC’s “Black-ish,” which brought her two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2017 and 2018.

Sykes also was nominated in 2020 for her role as Moms Mabley in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and for her voice work as Gladys Murphy in “Crank Yakers.”

Joining the entertainer is comedian-actor Keith Robinson.

Robinson regularly appeared on Comedy Central’s “Tough Crowd” and co-hosted Fox’s “The Wanda Sykes Show.”

In 2016, Robinson suffered two strokes, an experience that led the comedian to craft “Different Strokes” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Different Strokes,” an hour-long comedy special, was picked up by Netflix and released this year chronicling that experience.

The “Please & Thank You” tour will be one night only at 7:30 Thursday. Tickets start at $44.50 through TicketsWest.