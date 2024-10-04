Two candidates tout unbiased view, differing experiences for Washington Supreme Court seat

Campaign finance : Has raised around $99,000, largely in individual donations from people in his area.

Political experience : Elected to Federal Way Municipal Court in 2021, 2017, 2013 and 2009. Appointed to Federal Way School Board in 2007 and elected to the position in 2007. Resigned when elected as a judge in 2009. Ran unsuccessfully for Supreme Court in 2016 and 2020.

Work experience : Served as judge at Federal Way Municipal Court since 2008; presiding judge since 2009. Worked as a civil trial lawyer for 23 years before becoming a judge. Owned his own law firm between 1991 and 2001, and a mediation company with 22 contract mediators between 1998 and 2001.

Education : Graduated from Federal Way High School 1976. Earned bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Puget Sound in 1980. Earned law degree from Seattle University School of Law in 1984.

Campaign finance : Has raised nearly $470,000, including large donations from the Washington Education Association Political Action Committee, Washington Federation of State Employees (union), Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala and associated attorneys, Justice for All PAC, WA State Council of Firefighters Support Team.

Family : Single. Has three adult children, one child in school and one grandchild.

Work experience: Has worked in medical malpractice, serious injury, personal injury, real estate, business and general litigation at Gordon Thomas Honeywell, a law firm in Western Washington, since 1986, and has been a partner at the firm since 1991. Served as president of the Tacoma-Pierce County Bar Association in 1999 and president of the Washington State Bar Association in 2009. Served on Washington State Access to Justice Board from 2016 to 2022, including two years as chair.

Education : Graduated from Clover Park (Wash.) High School in Lakewood in 1977. Earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Pacific Lutheran University in 1981 and a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center in 1984.

Two candidates vying for a rare open seat on Washington’s Supreme Court both believe their past experiences will help them make a change in the state.

Longtime Seattle attorney Salvador “Sal” Mungia and Federal Way Municipal Court Judge Dave Larson will face off in the Nov. 5 election, where one will replace the seat of Justice Susan Owens, who has to retire this year because she will turn 75 in August. Mungia received a majority of votes in the primaries.

Mungia believes he is the best choice for the state because he’s argued a number of complex cases before the Supreme Court. Even with no experience as a judge, he wants to see a blend of people with different backgrounds on the bench.

“In the state supreme court, you’re dealing with constitutional issues, complicated issues. These are things I’ve done throughout my career,” he said. “I’ve done this through every level, as opposed to my opponent, who spent the last years as a municipal court judge. That’s a court of limited jurisdictions, and that’s completely different than what would be brought before the state supreme court.”

Municipal judges normally handle contract disputes, traffic violations, occasional drug charges, minor theft and more. But Larson, who’s been there since 2008, doesn’t believe that makes him unqualified. He’s also argued complex cases over constitutionality, he said.

“The Supreme Court judges errors made by other judges, so until you have that judge experience … That perspective is 100% different,” he said. “I’m not disrespecting anyone’s credentials, but it’s not that giant of a leap.”

An issue both candidates seem to agree on is the lack of public defenders in the state. Mungia is an advocate for cutting caseloads, he said, and believes access is the largest issue at hand in the legal system.

“If people can’t afford an attorney, they won’t have meaningful access to the legal system. It might not be a fair fight,” he said. “That needs more funding, and hopefully more attorneys doing pro bono work.”

Larson said increased training, better pay and use of public defender districts that help multiple jurisdictions could help alleviate the issue.

There’s also a lack of leadership within the Supreme Court, he believes.

“One of the reasons I’m running is because justices aren’t putting their biases away.”

Larson cites State v. Blake, a decision that effectively ruled Washington’s drug possession law unconstitutional in 2021 after a challenge from a Spokane woman, leading lawmakers to rewrite legislation.

“The (justices) used their own arguments to get the results they wanted. That case put our state on its head,” he said. “They just took a particular approach more important than following precedent.”

Mungia thinks people blame courts without knowing they are bound by law. But putting away bias is important, he added.

“Judges try to recognize what their biases are so they can address them. A bigger part is people don’t understand the difference between bias and different legal viewpoints on how to interpret the Constitution,” Mungia said. “I try to remain nonpolitical.”

Both candidates also have differing approaches when it comes to Gov. Jay Inslee. Mungia was endorsed by Inslee, according to his website, but Larson has sparred with the governor over COVID-19 vaccine mandates. And Larson believes Mungia was picked by party elites, whereas he is “what the people need.”

But Mungia disagrees.

“People know my work,” he said. “They know my ethics and what matters.”

Mungia has raised nearly $470,000 in campaign funds, while Larson has raised a little more than $99,000 this cycle.