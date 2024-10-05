Commentary: Why Seahawks should feed running back (and wrestler) Kenneth Walker III

Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks have a wrestler at running back.

That became clear Monday, when Kenneth Walker III caught a pass in the flat and was lassoed by the Lions’ Alex Anzalone. Walker landed on the legs of Detroit’s 6-foot-3, 238-pound linebacker but managed not to touch the turf at Ford Field. To escape Anzalone, Walker backflipped over the linebacker’s body, then rumbled for five more yards and a first down that demanded replay.

“He flipped twice!” “Monday Night Football” broadcaster Joe Buck marveled, assessing the mind-boggling move in slow motion.

“That was a pretty good wrestling move that Anzalone puts on him,” color commentator Troy Aikman added. “But you’re right. He does not go down. The knees don’t touch. Then he brings in another WWE move right there.”

It required replay to fully appreciate the 5-9, 211-pound running back’s creative contortions.

So when we say it became clear that Walker’s a wrestler, for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, that discovery was delayed.

“I really didn’t see it until I got on the plane and I was watching film, grading it,” Grubb said Thursday. “Somebody had pointed it out, and I started watching it and was like, ‘Wow, he was not down. That’s amazing.’ I had texted a couple friends of mine that were wrestlers back in Iowa that said, ‘This guy’s a wrestler. You see the balance and the strength and the power.’

“Ken, he’s special, man. He’s growing every day. He’s getting better. It’s scary what his top end [potential] is looking like.”

Of course, calling Walker a wrestler is an oversimplification. The Seahawks’ third-year running back is so much more than that.

The Michigan State alum is a sprinter, as evidenced by his two runs that exceeded 20 mph in the 42-29 loss to the Lions. He’s a jump-cutting magician, effortlessly evading Detroit tacklers for a trio of touchdowns. He’s a rugged runner and a blitz-snuffer and an improving pass-catcher.

Walker is a workhorse.

Or, if he isn’t, he should be.

“I think he’s the complete package when you talk about running backs,” Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said. “The first guy is never going to get the tackle, never going to bring him down. We saw him do a freakin’ front flip to get a first down. I’ve never seen that in football. It takes incredible strength and creativity, really, to even think to do that.

There are reasons for this, of course. On Monday Seattle trailed 14-0 early and used a prolific passing attack to chase the leading Lions. Besides an inconsistent offensive line, Walker also missed two of the Seahawks’ first four games because of an oblique injury.

Plus, more important: the Seahawks are scoring points. In a 3-1 start, Seattle leads the NFL in first downs (96) and ranks fifth in total yards (1,548), ninth in points per game (25.5) and yards per play (5.9) and 13th in red zone touchdown percentage (60%).

It’s hard to argue with the results.

But it’s worth wondering if there are more ways to use Walker.

Sign up for Fan Fix

Your dose of local sports news. Delivered Monday through Friday.

“I think it’s just what it takes to be successful, trying to put our guys in [the] best positions,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said of the offense’s lack of balance. “I think [Smith] is operating the offense at a really high level, where we’re getting in and out of certain plays. That’ll dictate run or pass in certain situations. But I think the guys are confident. There’s a lot of great execution out there.

“You’re seeing the O-line start to come together. So we’re moving in the right direction. I’m not really worried about the pass-play numbers right now. It just doesn’t feel [like] that many.”

Besides, Grubb’s offense is effectively highlighting the Seahawks’ primary playmakers. As previously stated, Smith entered the week leading the league in completions and passing yards, while slotting second in completion percentage (72.3%). Wide receiver DK Metcalf sits fourth in receiving yards (366) and is the first player in franchise history to exceed 100 receiving yards in three consecutive games. Second-year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s 25 catches rank tied for seventh in the NFL and lead the team.

As for the wrestler/running back?

In a small sample size, Walker ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (91.5) and sixth in yards per carry (5.7). Both numbers would be career highs, despite Seattle currently sitting just 27th in total rush attempts (94). His 90.2 offense grade, via Pro Football Focus, leads all NFL halfbacks. And his 14 missed tackles forced ranks eighth across the league; no other player in the top 18 has appeared in fewer than four games.

Meanwhile, the Giants — who visit Seattle on Sunday — sit an unimposing 25th in the NFL in opponent yards per carry (4.7).

As Walker gets healthier, the Seahawks’ offensive line continues to sync and opposing defenses scheme to slow Smith, Grubb and Co. would be wise to feed their back-flipping running back.

“That’s something I’ve never seen before, maybe will never happen again,” Smith said of his teammate’s twisting magic trick. “But that’s why we’ve got Ken Walker on our team, and that’s why we love him.”

“You talk about him in pass protection. You talk about him out of the backfield, catching the ball. Obviously when he’s running the ball he can juke you or he can run you over. We have a great combination of running backs in that room, led by Ken Walker. I’m on record as saying he’s one of the best in the game. He’s going to continue to show it. He’s only going to get better, and we need him. We’ve got to count on Ken.”

Thus far, the Seahawks have not counted on Ken — statistically, at least. Seattle entered the week leading the NFL in completions (115), pass attempts (159) and passing yards (1,123). Though passing numbers are down throughout the league, the Seahawks have been an obvious outlier — running the ball on just 37.2% of plays.