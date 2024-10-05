Gonzaga-Portland to play at Spokane Arena on Jan. 2, will benefit Community Cancer Fund

From staff reports

The Gonzaga men’s basketball game against Portland on Jan. 2 will be held at the Arena for the second annual Community Cancer Fund Classic, the school announced Saturday.

The event will benefit the Community Cancer Fund, a local nonprofit.

Gonzaga beat Pepperdine last season in the inaugural game at the Arena in front of 12,015 fans.

The Zags have an 18-game winning streak over the Pilots and beat the team led by former Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans by scores of 96-64 and 86-65 last season.

Ticket information and game time will be released at a later date. For more information visit ccfclassic.com/.

WSU to open WCC play in Spokane

The Washington State men’s basketball team will make more than one trip to the Arena this season.

Already slated to play EWU at the Arena on Nov. 21, the Cougars will return for the West Coast Conference opener against Loyola Marymount on Dec. 30, the school announced Friday.

“With the Washington State campus being closed, and most students away from Pullman, we viewed this as a great opportunity to bring the Cougs to Spokane,” WSU coach David Riley said.

Season ticket holders will be offered seats at no additional cost. Game time will be announced later.